Tyler Cameron Posts Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute After Mother’s Death

Andrea Hermann Cameron, the mother of former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, passed away on Friday, February 28. She was surrounded by her family and friends when she passed away in Jupiter, Florida. Andrea is survived by her family which includes her three sons: Tyler, Austin, and Ryan.

On Monday night, Tyler spoke out for the first time since his mother’s sudden passing. He shared a moving tribute on Instagram with the caption, “Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support.”

In the photo, you can see three hands – Tyler, along with his brothers Austin and Ryan, holding onto Andrea’s while she’s in her hospital bed in Florida. Austin and Ryan each shared their own tribute to Andrea on Instagram, using the exact same caption Tyler used on his post.

Ryan’s post included a video of him and his mother, celebrating her birthday on the beach. In the brief clip he tells his mom, “Happy Birthday,” and Andrea, wearing sunglasses and beach hat responds by saying, “Thank you. Love you.”

A few days earlier, a close family friend, Darlene Urso-Simmons confirmed the devastating news of Andrea’s passing on her Facebook page. Sharing a photo of herself and Andrea she wrote, “I am just completely heartbroken. Mark, Betina, Stephanie, Mama Ann Jeff Paul, Tyler, Austin Ryan! No words I wouldn’t have traded a minute of all the good bad and fun and crazies to be a part of this family and life we shared. Love and hug each other in a spilt second it can be gone!”

Andrea’s Final Instagram Post Was Of Herself Watching ‘The Bachelor’

Even after Tyler left the reality dating show competition, Andrea remained a huge fan of the franchise. Her final Instagram post was a picture of herself watching The Bachelor starring Peter Weber, and cheering on for Madison Prewett to receive his final rose.

Andrea also continued to be her son’s No. 1 fan. She posted on her Facebook page for friends to vote for Tyler for People’s Sexiest Man Alive Reader’s Choice Award and for him to win E!’s People’s Choice Awards.

