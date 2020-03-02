Victoria Fuller Denies Cheating & Affair Rumors on ‘The Bachelor’ WTA

Victoria Fuller, The Bachelor

Instagram Victoria Fuller has been at the center of several controversies and some serious drama during her short time on Season 24 of "The Bachelor."

Victoria Fuller, who has been at the center of some serious cheating allegations and affair rumors (among other controversies) during her time on The Bachelordenies the accusations against her during tonight’s “Women Tell All” special, according to Reality Steve. Before we proceed, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of tonight’s premiere.

Although the reality star has yet to release a statement or address the rumors fully, Reality Steve revealed that Fuller is one of two women who are called up to the hot seat during tonight’s WTA. According to Steve, Fuller is brought forward and asked about the affair allegations, which she vehemently denies.

“Victoria F. apologized to Peter for how she acted. But she twice addressed the marriage cheating allegations and said they were false. Oh, Victoria. Still holding on to that, huh?” Reality Steve wrote on Twitter.

Keep reading for a rundown of Reality Steve’s spoilers regarding Fuller during tonight’s WTA:

Fuller Denies Being Involved With Married Men on Tonight’s WTA

According to Steve, Fuller continues to deny the allegations that she was responsible for breaking up several marriages in her hometown of Virginia Beach. Steve highlighted the rumors in a blog post shortly before the season started, which he claims he verified with several of the women involved. You can read his full spoilers on Fuller here.

For those who need a recap, Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence also showed up during hometown dates and warned Weber about Fuller’s reputation, further fueling the controversial rumors about the reality star (click here for Pence’s accusations). When she is called forward during tonight’s WTA, Fuller apparently continues to deny the accusations against her, according to Steve.

“She can deny it all she wants,” Steve added on Twitter. “I spoke to the women involved. They know the truth. Hell, Victoria knows the truth, she just doesn’t want to admit it for fear of backlash. Not a good look for her, but not the least bit surprising she continues to deny it.”

Fuller Posted on Instagram Back in November That There is a ‘Time & a Place’ to Address the Rumors

View this post on Instagram

JEREMIAH 29:11 I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES. With that being said— On my best days & especially on my worst days I look to a friend. The best friend I’ve ever had in my life. He does not judge me for what I look like. He does not throw stones when I am down. He makes me smile when I am mad. Licks my tears when I am sad. Lays on my chest when my anxiety is through the roof. And paws my face when I can’t get out of bed some days to tell me, ‘Hey! I’m here. You’re enough. Remember that.’ That friend is my Black Lab, Buxton. I’m so proud to say that my boy is in training to become a #therapydog. Buxton has served as my personal service dog for over a year now, but his new role will be a little different. As a therapy dog Buxton will be providing comfort to children in hospitals, affection to elderly in retirement homes, love to those who may be having a hard time at school, & others who maybe just need a hug! Life will throw you curveballs, but sometimes all you need is some love & loyalty from a 4 legged friend willing to catch those curveballs for you. We may not always know the WHY, but we can rely on the fact that there is a reason. A reason to keep pushing forward wherever we may be in life. A reason that is a lot bigger than us. I trust that God & the Universe are showing me the way. . . . . & just remember.. we all have a story.

A post shared by Victoria Fuller (@vlfuller) on

Fuller partially addressed the rumors on Instagram in November, although she didn’t release a full statement. In the Instagram post above, the reality star said the accusations were false and called the claims “pure speculation, assumptions and lies.” She said she was the victim of internet bullying and noted that there will be a “time and a place to defend” herself, but she is going to wait for the time being.

“I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support,” she wrote in the post above. “Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait.

“Bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES,” she added, before ending the post with, “Just remember … we all have a story.”

Tune in Monday night at 8 p.m. EST to catch the “Women Tell All” special of The Bachelor on ABC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

