Victoria Fuller Denies Cheating & Affair Rumors on ‘The Bachelor’ WTA

Victoria Fuller, who has been at the center of some serious cheating allegations and affair rumors (among other controversies) during her time on The Bachelor, denies the accusations against her during tonight’s “Women Tell All” special, according to Reality Steve. Before we proceed, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of tonight’s premiere.

Although the reality star has yet to release a statement or address the rumors fully, Reality Steve revealed that Fuller is one of two women who are called up to the hot seat during tonight’s WTA. According to Steve, Fuller is brought forward and asked about the affair allegations, which she vehemently denies.

“Victoria F. apologized to Peter for how she acted. But she twice addressed the marriage cheating allegations and said they were false. Oh, Victoria. Still holding on to that, huh?” Reality Steve wrote on Twitter.

Keep reading for a rundown of Reality Steve’s spoilers regarding Fuller during tonight’s WTA:

Fuller Denies Being Involved With Married Men on Tonight’s WTA

She can deny it all she wants. I spoke to the women involved. They know the truth. Hell, Victoria knows the truth, she just doesn't want to admit it for fear of backlash. Not a good look for her, but not the least bit surprising she continues to deny it. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 22, 2020

According to Steve, Fuller continues to deny the allegations that she was responsible for breaking up several marriages in her hometown of Virginia Beach. Steve highlighted the rumors in a blog post shortly before the season started, which he claims he verified with several of the women involved. You can read his full spoilers on Fuller here.

For those who need a recap, Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence also showed up during hometown dates and warned Weber about Fuller’s reputation, further fueling the controversial rumors about the reality star (click here for Pence’s accusations). When she is called forward during tonight’s WTA, Fuller apparently continues to deny the accusations against her, according to Steve.

“She can deny it all she wants,” Steve added on Twitter. “I spoke to the women involved. They know the truth. Hell, Victoria knows the truth, she just doesn’t want to admit it for fear of backlash. Not a good look for her, but not the least bit surprising she continues to deny it.”

Fuller Posted on Instagram Back in November That There is a ‘Time & a Place’ to Address the Rumors

Fuller partially addressed the rumors on Instagram in November, although she didn’t release a full statement. In the Instagram post above, the reality star said the accusations were false and called the claims “pure speculation, assumptions and lies.” She said she was the victim of internet bullying and noted that there will be a “time and a place to defend” herself, but she is going to wait for the time being.

“I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support,” she wrote in the post above. “Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait.

“Bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES,” she added, before ending the post with, “Just remember … we all have a story.”

