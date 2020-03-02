Victoria Fuller & Peter Weber: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Victoria Fuller and Peter Weber have had a rocky relationship on this season of The Bachelor, to say the least. From the inability to effectively communicate with one another all season, to the controversial rumors involving Fuller’s reputation in Virginia Beach, the two have been a hot mess since the very beginning.

Almost every serious conversation the reality couple had this season was awkward, tense and uncomfortable, with one (or both) of them talking in circles. Meanwhile, every time Weber tried to get Fuller to open up to him, she got mad or started to cry and somehow turned the situation around on him, leading viewers to question why Weber kept Fuller around for so long

With the Season 24 finale just around the corner, we decided to revisit some of Fuller and Weber’s relationship highlights, including dates, fights, and the issues involving Fuller’s contentious dating history. Here’s what you need to know about the two ahead of tonight’s Women Tell All special. However, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! This article will explore Fuller and Weber’s relationship in detail, and will spoil Fuller’s fate. Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of tonight’s episode.

Fuller’s Ex-Boyfriend Chase Rice Was Involved in Their First Date

FIRST LOOK: Chase Rice's Dramatic Cameo | The BachelorDon't miss next week's Bachelor, when the drama turns up another level. Victoria F has a huge shock when her ex Chase Rice is the guest artist on her date! How would you react?! ➤ Subscribe ➤ http://bit.ly/BacheIorNation Season: 24 Episode: 3 Bachelor: Peter Weber ➤ Want more Hannah B? Watch her journey so far here ➤ http://bit.ly/HannahBachelorette ➤ Check out this playlist for MORE Bachelor proposals from across the world! ➤ https://bit.ly/2Ka8Yed Welcome to Bachelor Nation! Here you'll find your favorite Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise moments from all around the world. Thought The Bachelor was just a US phenomenon? Think again! The romance, glamour, and heart-ache may have started in the States, but the love-bug soon spread around the globe, from Australia and Canada to the UK, New Zealand and beyond! Bachelor Nation is here to share the fan-favorite and memorable moments from over 1000 episodes and 30 countries – Will you accept this rose? 🌹 ➤ Videos from Bachelors around the world uploaded every day! Share the love from around the globe ➤ Subscribe ➤ http://bit.ly/BacheIorNation #TheBachelor #PeterWeber #ChaseRice 2020-01-21T14:00:02.000Z

Fuller and Weber’s relationship kicked off with some tension right off the bat. The two ended up attending a Chase Rice concert after spending the day at an amusement park; however, unbeknownst to Weber, Fuller was incredibly uncomfortable the entire time, due to the fact that she used to date Rice.

“We turn the corner, I see Chase, my ex-boyfriend,” Fuller said during the episode. “Nothing could be worse. I’m freaking out right now.” Fuller was visibly upset by the situation, and she tearfully added, “Chase and I dated before I came on the show. The situation is so uncomfortable. I want to die. … never in a million years was I expecting this but I’m trying my hardest to get through today because I don’t want to ruin this.”

Both Fuller and Weber briefly spoke with Rice after the concert, and though Weber appeared to be in good spirits while talking to the country music star, Fuller was angry with the producers for the stunt and quickly pulled Weber away after the show ended.

Fuller Has Been at the Center of Some Serious Controversies This Season

Several months before the Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor, celebrity blogger Reality Steve claimed he was getting a number of negative emails about Fuller and her controversial dating history – more so than “any other contestant he’s ever written about.”

“I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller. It’s been unreal to be honest,” Reality Steve writes. He said the rumors had to do with Victoria having a “horrible reputation…. for being with married men.”

Steve adds, “I needed to hear from those women whose husbands were directly involved with her. And they confirmed it. When Victoria is able to speak on this, will she admit to it? Of course not. Is she gonna say, ‘Yep, I did that. My bad. It’s on me.’ No. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Because if you ask the two women I spoke with, they would absolutely say otherwise. So it’s whose word you choose to believe.” You can read his full spoilers on Fuller here.

Fuller was also involved in a controversial photoshoot for what some thought was a “White Lives Matter” brand of clothing. Although the reality star explained that the brand WLM Apparel and Clothing stands for “We Love Marlins” and not “White Lives Matter,” she still issued an apology for the outrage caused by the photoshoot.

Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend Merissa Pence Showed Up During Hometown Dates to Warn Weber About Fuller’s Reputation

During the “Hometown Dates” episode of the show, Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence showed up to stir up some drama, just before Weber was set to meet Fuller’s family. Pence warned Weber about Fuller’s controversial reputation in Virginia Beach, which led to an explosive confrontation between the Weber and Fuller later in the episode.

According to Pence, who knew Fuller through mutual friends in Virginia Beach, Fuller had a reputation for breaking up relationships. She didn’t go into specifics, she just told Weber that she wanted to give him the heads up, so that he could make an informed decision about the woman he was dating.

“I’m from here and I just know what a good guy you are, and I would hate for any of who you are to be affected by somebody else. So that’s really all I’ll say but I know that you’re a great guy and I don’t think you deserve what you’re on a date with right now.” Pence added, “There’s been many relationships broken up because of her and I don’t think it’s a good relationship for you to be in. Again, I know you’re a great guy, so that’s all I want to say to you.” (Click here for a full account of Pence’s accusations against Fuller).

Pence’s Warning Led to an Explosive Fight Between Fuller & Weber

Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Relationship Rumors – The BachelorAfter one of his exes warns Bachelor Peter Weber about Victoria F. being responsible for breaking up some relationships, Peter confronts Victoria over these rumors. She gets upset and is reluctant to talk about it, and Peter asks her if she ever fights for something she wants, because he doesn't think she's fighting for this relationship. From 'Week 8: Hometown Dates,' season 24, episode 8 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-02-18T06:00:12.000Z

Pence’s confession led to a heated confrontation between Fuller and Weber, just before Weber was about to meet Fuller’s family. The clip above shows Weber confront Fuller about Pence’s accusations, and it quickly escalates into an argument between the two.

Weber tells Fuller, “she’s brought some stuff to my attention that she thought that I should know,” and Fuller, with her face in her hands, tells Weber “it’s so much drama.” Weber adds that he’s “just asking for the truth,” and Fuller gets defensive and says “well it doesn’t matter anymore Peter.” When he says “excuse me?” she snaps back, “excuse you what?”

Fuller eventually gets up and walks away crying, and Weber leaves without meeting her parents. Although the fight appeared to be the end of their relationship, Fuller turned up at his hotel room the following day and convinced him to give her another shot.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILER AHEAD! Quit reading now if you don’t want Fuller’s fate spoiled for you ahead of tonight’s Women Tell All special!

Fuller is Eliminated After Her Fantasy Suites Date, Leaving Madison Prewett & Hannah Ann Sluss in the Top 2

Tonight’s WTA episode kicks off with the rose ceremony following last week’s overnight dates episode. According to Reality Steve, Fuller is sent home after her Fantasy Suites date, leaving Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss in the running for Weber’s heart. The WTA will air directly following the rose ceremony.

“I’m starting to hear more and more things about what went down once we got to the final 3, and then subsequently the final 2,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog. “What I do know for sure is Victoria was eliminated after overnights and she is not part of any of the equation when it comes to the finale.” Check out his full explanation here.

Tune in Monday night at 8 p.m. EST to catch the “Women Tell All” special of The Bachelor on ABC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

