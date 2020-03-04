Nik Wallenda Volcano Walk Live Time & Channel

Nik Wallenda is a death-defying acrobat and high-wire artist of the Flying Wallendas family who has balanced on a one-inch wire rope to walk across Niagara Falls, the Grand Canyon, between two Chicago skyscrapers, and New York City’s Times Square, plus he once performed a heartstopping Wheel of Death stunt. His next high-flying stunt will be to traverse an active volcano in Nicaragua. Here is the information you need about the date, time, channel, host and more.

Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda Date & Time: This tightrope stunt is taking place on Wednesday, March 4, airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda Channel: ABC is airing this live event, which is the third Wallenda special ABC has broadcast in the past eight years.

In 2019, ABC aired Nik and his sister Lijana Wallenda’s high-wire walk over Times Square, which you can watch here, and back in 2012, ABC aired Wallenda’s live crossing of Niagara Falls, which you can watch here.

He has also had some of his feats aired via a reality show on the Science Channel and two specials on the Discovery Channel.

Aerialist Nik Wallenda details preparations for dangerous volcano tightrope walkNik Wallenda will walk across a tightrope over the active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua, which will be his longest walk attempt yet. READ MORE: https://gma.abc/3csyyoV #GMA #Wallenda #Volcano #Live #Nicaragua 2020-03-03T15:14:24.000Z

Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda Host: Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison has been tapped to host Wallenda’s latest live stunt alongside ESPN anchor Sage Steele. The pair will broadcast live on the ground from Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua.

“Nik Wallenda and his family are legendary. I’m extremely honored and also a little nervous to watch this death-defying walk over a live volcano,” said Harrison in a press release. “I’m proud to bring this live event to the world along with my friend and co-host Sage Steele.”

“I have been a fan of Nik Wallenda for years and am beyond thrilled to be part of his next feat,” said Steele. “I am counting down the days to ‘Volcano Live!’ and am so excited to be reunited with my good friend Chris Harrison for what I know will be an unforgettable night for the world to see!”

In addition to Harrison and Steele, volcanologists and other professionals will be on hand to provide expertise about the site and other members of Wallenda’s famous high-flying family will be featured in interviews about the rigging and execution of the stunt.

Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda Performers: For Wallenda, this volcano walk is the highest and longest wire rope walk he has ever attempted. The Masaya Volcano spans 1800 feet and is one of the few volcanoes that has a lake of lava inside. Wallenda will have to wear a gas mask and goggles to protect himself from the poisonous gasses, but there is nothing he can do about the intense heat.

By comparison, Wallenda’s Times Square walk was 1300 feet and his Niagara Falls walk was 1500 feet.

In addition to Wallenda’s volcano walk, his wife Erendira Wallenda, a renowned aerialist, will perform her own aerial stunt over the volcano. She made the announcement on Instagram Friday, February 28, teasing that she and Nik have never performed a stunt of this magnitude together before.

“This will be the biggest stunt that Nikolas and I have ever done together,” said Erendira. “This is probably the most dangerous wire-walk that anyone has attempted. We have been performing in circuses our whole life, but never to this level, never on national TV together like this. So it’s kind of a little nerve-wracking, but it’s what we live for.”

Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda airs March 4 from 8 p.m. ET/PT to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

