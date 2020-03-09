Corey Feldman’s New Documentary Live Stream: Where to Watch It Online

Corey Feldman is self-publishing his documentary because he was unable to find a distributor, saying in interviews Netflix was “too scared” to show it. The film will air on MyTruthDoc.com March 9, 2020 at 11 p.m. EST and March 10 at 3 p.m. EST.

Pay-per-view tickets are on sale now for $20. Buy “My Truth” live stream tickets here.

Feldman paid for the film with his own money, setting a final budget at $300 million. After he was stabbed, nearly run over by Monster trucks and after receiving “numerous” death threats, he also hired 24/7 security for himself, his son and his ex-wives. Feldman also took out a $1.3 million insurance policy for the film.

Feldman has said he will name the person who molested him on the documentary for the first time.

“It’s going down, live, all over the world, global live broadcast. No one has ever done anything like this before. And the big deal is that I am saying every name that basically affected the two of our lives, and we also have other victims talking about their experiences. But what the one main name that everybody is waiting to hear– like Dr. Oz said, it was startling to hear it out loud. It is a name that everybody on the planet knows,” he said during an interview on the Wendy Williams show.

‘My Truth’ Preview

Corey Feldman was determined to share his truth in memory of his friend, Corey Haim. The pair was affectionately known in Hollywood as “The Two Coreys.” However, behind the scenes the boys were being sexually abused. After Haim’s death March 10, 2010 at age 38, Feldman was determined to share their story.

After Haim and Feldman’s fallout on the TV show, “The Two Coreys,” they agreed to meet for a dinner before giving each other space for a year, Feldman said on the Wendy Williams show. During a private chat that evening, Haim told Feldman he wanted to get the truth out, but said he couldn’t do it. Feldman is naming names on the documentary, including the name of the person who raped Haim and molested him, along with the names other survivors share. Those names were vetted by a Dr. Oz team, and found others made allegations against the same people, Williams said.

“Just imagine how cool that is?!?” Feldman tweeted. “To know that you are standing up for #ChildrensRights by showing abusers we are no longer afraid! You can no longer keep us silent! I found a way to make #Survivors voices heard! #MyTruthDoc will be the flagship for a whole new avenue for indy film distribution!”

Brian Herzlinger, the film’s director and narrator, said on the My Truth trailer he had a deep connection to the project when Feldman mentioned Haim.

“When Corey came to me and said he wanted to make a documentary about sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, I wished him well. I thought, if there’s anybody better than Corey to do it, I don’t know who that is. And it was when he mentioned our mutual friend Corey Haim that I felt a connection to what he was doing.”

The project was being filmed for several years, and during that time, the Me Too movement was spurred by a tweet that started a revolution. Herzlinger predicted “My Truth” will start its own revolution, focusing on the sexual abuse of kids.

“People are finding their voices. They’re overcoming the fear of coming forward, and that is exactly what has to happen with kids. There’s Me Too, and now there’s Kids Too,” Herzlinger said on the trailer.

Feldman also talked about the Kids Too movement during an interview with Wendy Williams.

“Kids Too is the next movement. This is the children’s rights movement, and this is the movement that should have been put first, so instead we have to bring them now,” Feldman said.

He said there have been rumors of child abuse in the entertainment industry since the days of black and white films, but no one took the allegations seriously.

After presenting the project to his errors and omissions attorneys, he took out a $1.3 million insurance policy. He also hired round-the-clock security for himself and his ex-wives. Not only did he receive death threats, but there were actual attempts to take his life, he said on the show.

“I’ve been stabbed. I was almost run over by two trucks… big Monster trucks with the giant bars of lights. And that happened literally the day after I went on YouTube and said, ‘I’m going to do something about this.’ As soon as I said, ‘I’m going to do something about this,’ the next three days were crazy. That’s all in the documentary. You’ll see how it plays out.”

“Evil protects itself,” he added. “Evil protects itself at all costs.”