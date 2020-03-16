‘Westworld’: Maeve’s End Credits Scene Explained [PHOTOS]

Fans who watched Westworld Season 3 Episode 1 tonight and turned off the TV right after the credits rolled may have missed an important scene. Yes, after all the credits rolled, an end-credits scene with Maeve appeared. And you definitely don’t want to miss it. Here’s what happened.

This article has major spoilers for Season 3 Episode 1 of Westworld.

Maeve Woke Up in a Nazi-Themed Park

The end credits show Maeve waking up, as if just gaining self-awareness after doing something that she was programmed to do. This happened before and now it’s happening to her again.

She’s in a strange room and sees someone dead, along with another man who is tied up and talking to her in another language.

Then she looks out a window, still having no idea what’s going on.

The big reveal is that she is in a Nazi-themed park.

It looks like Meave’s story is going to be taking a very different trajectory than the other characters’. And even though there was essentially a massacre at the Westworld park, Delos is still running some of its other parks like nothing happened. And people are still going to those parks too, it appears.

But the way that guy was talking to her, I’m going to guess that perhaps there was a rebellion at this park too. But that’s not quite clear.

Remember, a host who is in Charlotte’s cloned body is in charge of the board of Delos now. So this person could decide to shut down the park if they wanted. Instead, they are ordering mass production of hosts to start up again. There has to be a reason that this park is still up and running.

How Many Parks Does Delos Have?

This may cause you to wonder: just how many parks does Delos have up and running? According to the Westworld Wiki, Delos has the following parks:

Westworld

Shogunworld (the feudal Japan narrative we saw last season)

Warworld (a World War II narrative – likely where Maeve is now)

The Raj (this was the Colonial India storyline where William’s daughter was last season)

Parks 4 & 5 – Not identified

Warworld is the third Delos theme park with a storyline in Nazi-occupied Italy from 1943-1945. The scenes here were filmed in Spain.

When Did We Last See Maeve?

Maeve’s story is perhaps one of the most compelling plotlines in the series. Fans are still debating whether or not she truly has free will. I’m of the camp that she does and that Ford had programmed her to stoke a rebellion and then leave the camp so she could have freedom. But she, of her own volition, chose to return so she could help her daughter. Others disagree and believe she is still under Ford’s control to one extent or another. They point out that she hasn’t had a “bicameral mind” type of moment like Bernard and Dolores did — or at least one that we’ve been shown.

The last time we saw Maeve was when Dolores-in-Charlotte’s-Cloned-Body (Charlores) was leaving the park in a boat. She had five minds-in-spheres with her. As she left, she saw that William was still at the park, alive. She also saw that Maeve was still at the park too, knocked out.

Maeve had gained control over the code in the park and could control the hosts. She and her daughter were going to escape to the Forge (a virtual paradise for the hosts’ minds.) But they were under attack, so she used her powers to stop the other hosts from attacking them, buying enough time for her daughter to escape into the Forge. But Maeve lost her own freedom in the process.

