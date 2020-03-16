‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 1 Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

Westworld Season 3 on HBO features the return of many of our favorite actors. But the new season also features many special guests and new cast members. Here’s a look at who’s starring in Episode 1 of Westworld Season 3. Note: There are minor spoilers below based on who is appearing in this episode.
Many Favorites Are Returning
Many favorites are returning for Season 3. These include Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, and more, according to IMDb lists and trailers.
The Special Guest List Is Long
Aaron Paul is Caleb. He’s perhaps best known for his role as Jesse on Breaking Bad. His many other credits include Truth Be Told (Warren), The Path (Eddie), El Camino, Black Mirror, Come and Find Me, Hellion, Triple 9, and more.
Tommy Flanagan as Connells. His other credits include Gladiator (Cicero), Alien vs. Predator (Mark Verheiden), Sons of Anarchy (Chibs Telford), 24 (Gabriel Schector), Lie to Me (Ron Marshall), Peaky Blinders (Arthur), Gotham (Tom), Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (Tullk), and more.
Kid Cudi/Scott Mescudi plays Francis, according to the Westworld Wiki. He’s a singer, rapper, record producer, and actor. As an actor, he’s starring in We Are Who We Are, along with many other roles under the name Scott Mescudi. His credits include Entourage, Creepshow, Meadowland, James White, Scorpion, The Ever After, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Goodbye World, How To Make It in America (Domingo Brown for 16 episodes), One Tree Hill, and more.
In 2012, he won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and he was nominated for a Grammy in 2010.
Michael Ealy also stars in this episode. His credits include Stumptown (Det. Miles Hoffman), Being Mary Jane (Justin), Secrets and Lies (Eric), Barbarians Rising, The Following (Theo), Almost Human (Dorian), Common Law (Travis), The Good Wife (Derrick), Californication (Ben), Flashforward (Marshall), and more.
John Gallagher, Jr. is a musician who appears in this episode. His previous credits include Law & Order, Pieces of April, NYPD Blue, The Good Student, Whatever Works, The Newsroom (Jim), 10 Cloverfield Lane, and more.
Lena Waithe as Ash. She has many credits as a director, writer, producer, co-producer, and more, including with Save Me, Dear White People, Step Sisters, Rising, Girlfriends, The Comeback, Transparent, and more.
Marshawn Lynch plays a criminal who works with Caleb in the first episode.
Here are some more actors listed in Westworld Season 3 Episode 1:
- Pom Klementieff
- Rafi Gavron as Roderick
- Phoebe Tonkin as Penny
- Thomas Kretschmann as Gerald
- Russell Wong as Brompton
- Wayne Pere as a therapist
- Michael Filipowich as Joe
- Payman Maadi as Elliot
- Charmin Lee as Joanna
- Isaac Gonzalez Rossi as Estefan
- Kristy Munden as Caleb’s Mom
- Jacob Demonte-Finn as the bellowing man
- Kimberly Connolly as a woman
- Alain Ali Washnevsky as a broker
- Ying Sayun as Eunice
- Emmi Nagata as the wife
- Koji Niiya as the man
- Scott Connors as a bodyguard
- Jenson Cheng as Liang
- Robert Morgan as Buchan
- John Trejo as a second bodyguard
- Andrea Martina Isenschmid as a German singer
- Gregory Zarian as Reed Phillips. His previous credits include Hot Guys with Guns, Nip/Tuck (Joseph), The Forgotten, 2 Hopeful Spinsters, Castle, Bones, Criminal Minds, Counterpart (Volker), and more.
- Tuen Wai Meng as a fisherman
- Nico Conde as a captive
- Alena Savostikova as the Rico Model
- Cassandra Blair as an administrator
- Dorian Kingi as George the robot
- Cheryl Chitty Tan as a backpack woman
- Bo Zhang and Xiadong Yang as farmworkers
- Marc Hertle as a flirting man
