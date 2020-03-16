‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 1 Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

Westworld Season 3 on HBO features the return of many of our favorite actors. But the new season also features many special guests and new cast members. Here’s a look at who’s starring in Episode 1 of Westworld Season 3. Note: There are minor spoilers below based on who is appearing in this episode.

Many Favorites Are Returning

Many favorites are returning for Season 3. These include Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, and more, according to IMDb lists and trailers.

The Special Guest List Is Long

“Not everything is really as it seems.” Aaron Paul teases season three of #Westworld and what audiences can expect from his character, Caleb Nichols. pic.twitter.com/pQ8Sg2w8n8 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 12, 2020

Aaron Paul is Caleb. He’s perhaps best known for his role as Jesse on Breaking Bad. His many other credits include Truth Be Told (Warren), The Path (Eddie), El Camino, Black Mirror, Come and Find Me, Hellion, Triple 9, and more.

WESTWORLD 3 – March 15 HBO@TommyFlanagan as Martin Connells "the terrific Scottish actor Tommy Flanagan playing a corporate heavy" ~ Newsday "Tommy Flanagan is another welcome addition to the ensemble — an ominous corporate fixer named Martin Connells" ~ Entertainment Weekly pic.twitter.com/sCDAUjcQVJ — Joanna Maria * W (@JoannaMariaW) March 10, 2020

Tommy Flanagan as Connells. His other credits include Gladiator (Cicero), Alien vs. Predator (Mark Verheiden), Sons of Anarchy (Chibs Telford), 24 (Gabriel Schector), Lie to Me (Ron Marshall), Peaky Blinders (Arthur), Gotham (Tom), Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (Tullk), and more.

Kid Cudi and Jaden Smith attend the premiere of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 pic.twitter.com/ztpLpUigLt — Rap-Up (@RapUp) March 6, 2020

Kid Cudi/Scott Mescudi plays Francis, according to the Westworld Wiki. He’s a singer, rapper, record producer, and actor. As an actor, he’s starring in We Are Who We Are, along with many other roles under the name Scott Mescudi. His credits include Entourage, Creepshow, Meadowland, James White, Scorpion, The Ever After, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Goodbye World, How To Make It in America (Domingo Brown for 16 episodes), One Tree Hill, and more.

In 2012, he won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and he was nominated for a Grammy in 2010.

This might not be the right time for this but: Michael Ealy pic.twitter.com/MOcesYgkuh — 🏳️‍🌈Ms. Marya E. Gates 🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) March 13, 2020

Michael Ealy also stars in this episode. His credits include Stumptown (Det. Miles Hoffman), Being Mary Jane (Justin), Secrets and Lies (Eric), Barbarians Rising, The Following (Theo), Almost Human (Dorian), Common Law (Travis), The Good Wife (Derrick), Californication (Ben), Flashforward (Marshall), and more.

John Gallagher Jr. in Westworld season 3…yes pic.twitter.com/tYG753gYg0 — French Dispatch (@radvocateastra) March 7, 2020

John Gallagher, Jr. is a musician who appears in this episode. His previous credits include Law & Order, Pieces of April, NYPD Blue, The Good Student, Whatever Works, The Newsroom (Jim), 10 Cloverfield Lane, and more.

o shit Lena Waithe in Westworld this is not a drill 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/rhAHCbp1F5 — red "THIS SPACE FOR SALE" scott (@red_scott) March 9, 2020

Lena Waithe as Ash. She has many credits as a director, writer, producer, co-producer, and more, including with Save Me, Dear White People, Step Sisters, Rising, Girlfriends, The Comeback, Transparent, and more.

Westworld S3 is coming, and just for you, dear reader, I made sense of S2 so we can all understand what Marshawn Lynch is up to!https://t.co/sDk2jziNnk — Soraya Nadia McDonald (@SorayaMcDonald) March 13, 2020

Marshawn Lynch plays a criminal who works with Caleb in the first episode.

Here are some more actors listed in Westworld Season 3 Episode 1:

Pom Klementieff

Rafi Gavron as Roderick

Phoebe Tonkin as Penny

as Penny Thomas Kretschmann as Gerald

as Gerald Russell Wong as Brompton

as Brompton Wayne Pere as a therapist

as a therapist Michael Filipowich as Joe

as Joe Payman Maadi as Elliot

as Elliot Charmin Lee as Joanna

as Joanna Isaac Gonzalez Rossi as Estefan

as Estefan Kristy Munden as Caleb’s Mom

as Caleb’s Mom Jacob Demonte-Finn as the bellowing man

as the bellowing man Kimberly Connolly as a woman

as a woman Alain Ali Washnevsky as a broker

as a broker Ying Sayun as Eunice

as Eunice Emmi Nagata as the wife

as the wife Koji Niiya as the man

as the man Scott Connors as a bodyguard

as a bodyguard Jenson Cheng as Liang

as Liang Robert Morgan as Buchan

as Buchan John Trejo as a second bodyguard

as a second bodyguard Andrea Martina Isenschmid as a German singer

as a German singer Gregory Zarian as Reed Phillips. His previous credits include Hot Guys with Guns, Nip/Tuck (Joseph), The Forgotten, 2 Hopeful Spinsters, Castle, Bones, Criminal Minds, Counterpart (Volker), and more.

as Reed Phillips. His previous credits include Hot Guys with Guns, Nip/Tuck (Joseph), The Forgotten, 2 Hopeful Spinsters, Castle, Bones, Criminal Minds, Counterpart (Volker), and more. Tuen Wai Meng as a fisherman

as a fisherman Nico Conde as a captive

as a captive Alena Savostikova as the Rico Model

as the Rico Model Cassandra Blair as an administrator

as an administrator Dorian Kingi as George the robot

as George the robot Cheryl Chitty Tan as a backpack woman

as a backpack woman Bo Zhang and Xiadong Yang as farmworkers

as farmworkers Marc Hertle as a flirting man

READ NEXT: Westworld Season 2 Recap Videos & Refreshers