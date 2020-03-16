‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Parce Domine Is Phenomenal

The first episode of the HBO’s hit series Westworld just premiered for Season 3, and the new episode was phenomenal. This article will have a recap and review for Westworld, so expect major spoilers below.

The episode begins with a map showing an anomaly or divergence of sorts. Exactly what this is referring to is unclear, but it says it’s from Beihai, China. We later learn that this is a divergence in data from the Rehoboam AI device. From the start, this drew me in and I knew this season was going to be different, but it would still bring the intrigue and mystery that I love.

Next, we get our first look at how the outside world is responding to what happened at the Westworld Delos park. Indeed, this is our first true look at the world outside of Westworld except for a few quick scenes here and there in past seasons. Now, one of the investors is freaking out because he can’t pull out his money and he knows this is going to be bad for him.

Dolores pays him a visit in a terrifying but compelling scene. Because she’s AI, nothing is truly safe from her and she can come and go through security as she pleases. She needs money to continue her mission. She explains that she doesn’t want to kill everyone, but she knows that he would be a threat to her and her kind. (Bernard didn’t think that was true in Season 2 and believed Dolores wanted to kill all humans ultimately.) After she gets what she wants in money and assets, the investor tries to kill her, but ends up dying in his own attempt.

After that scene, we see a map again showing an anomaly in Los Angeles. Not a divergence, but “minor irregularities.”

Next we see Aaron Paul’s new character Caleb. Just as I expected, Paul is going to be phenomenal in this series. He’s talking to someone named Francis and from the beginning, I think something’s off with this Francis guy. Could he be an AI? We later learn that yes, this is exactly what Francis was — he was some kind of therapy AI that was really being used to make Caleb obedient.

Caleb talks about needing to work hard to increase his scores so he can get better jobs. Later, this is explained when we learn that the AI Rehoboam tries to push people to their full potential by “giving” them jobs based on their skills.

Right now, Caleb’s working with a robot proudly wearing the Delos trademark. I find that interesting and it makes me think of Cylons and the differences between the earlier models that looked like robots and the later models that looked just like humans.

Caleb has a tough life. It seems like he’s barely making ends meet while also trying to keep his mom in a good medical facility that costs a lot of money. This shows us that the stakes are pretty high for him and he’s not just trying to get money so he can have power over people. He’s different. (Of course, William was that type once too.)

Caleb’s using a RICO app where he takes Redistributive Justice jobs. It seems like he might end up having a lot in common with Dolores. He made 5 crime coins in one job that are worth $1200. His name on the app is Nkl-n-D1med. A meritocracy system picks the best for each job and Caleb’s had issues making the cut for better jobs, so he’s having to turn to other means of making money.

And now we’re back at Delos headquarters with Charlotte leading an emergency meeting. In case you forgot from Season 2, Charlotte isn’t Charlotte anymore. She’s a host and we don’t know whose mind Dolores put in this Charlotte host body. The real Charlotte was killed. That puts a big twist on her board meeting.

Let’s pause just a moment to think about how amazing the scenery and worldbuilding is. Those shots of the “real world” are beautiful. This isn’t 2020, but with a world this refined, people still want to escape.

At the meeting, we learn that biomechanical and agritech are Delos’ core businesses. Charlotte Host wants to take Delos private, but the board thinks this is a bad idea with what happened just three months ago. She reminds the board that they have a lot of proprietary assets that are going to be worth a lot of money down the line and they need to protect them. (If you recall in Season 2, a larger file than they expected was being beamed out of the facility. It was larger than the proprietary assets, which may no longer exist.)

I love this scene, by the way. Delos has been so mysterious leading up to this and it’s fascinating to see their headquarters and how the outside world operates. They talk about how the one missing person had stipulated a machine shareholder’s proxy and that machine agrees with Charlotte. That’s a pretty interesting angle — creating an AI proxy for shareholders.

Charlotte’s plan is to resume host production, which ends up passing. Since she secretly IS a host, this is a clever way to start revving up to a robo-apocalypse, in my opinion.

She reminds them that one person (Bernard Lowe) created the massacre and murdered their founder. Shots fired in the war against Dolores and Bernard. Even though Dolores brought Bernard back, she also acknowledged he would always try to stop her.

Bernard is working on a beautiful farm as Armand Delgado and you can tell that he loves animals, as we see him trying to comfort a cow who was hurt by a piece of wire. Bernard has a love of life within him, making him very different from Dolores. He’s working at a slaughterhouse, it appears, but also trying to care for the animals there at the same time. This outer conflict is reflected within his code too.

Then we see him in his home, running trial #332, a self-diagnostic for Bernard Lowe. He asks himself a series of questions under “Analysis Mode.” Every time he asks a question, he hits a red button which appears to allow the Bernard personality inside him to surface and respond. Except he also says Bernard is the only one who accessed his code, so it seems there’s some overlap.

Has anyone other than yourself tampered or altered your code in the last 24 hours?

Have you had any contact with Dolores Abernathy that I’m not aware of? (He says his last contact was 92 days ago, which would be shortly after the massacre at WestWorld.)

Would you ever lie to me, Bernard?

Next we see the AI pointing out an “Elevated Scrutiny” area in London. This appears connected to Dolores. She’s dating a man named Liam Dempsey who is part of a company involved with a high-tech AI that’s practically ordering the world now. The company is called Incite and created a strategy engine that saved the world named Rehoboam.

In the next scene, Caleb gets a job for “Party Cleanup” after someone “made a mess.” “Bonus points for speed and silence,” they note. We learn during this scene that Paul believes that society is basically a game that’s been rigged by the powerful to make sure they always win.

Dolores is arriving in LA with Liam. We see buildings for City National Bank, Pepsi, One Wilshire, and more. Here, Dolores meets Rehoboam the sphere AI face-to-face. It took 15 years to build. The AI has endless strategies or thoughts per second — so many that it’s difficult to track. Liam’s dad built this because he thought unrealized potential was the biggest problem and they needed to chart a path for every person.

Dolores later eavesdrops on a conversation with Liam about the AI. A woman is telling Liam that they’re unhappy there’s been some turbulence in the data, but Liam doesn’t think it’s a big deal. She says there have been some discrepancies and they think someone acquired access to Rehoboam with a level of sophistication they’ve never seen before. “It’s like someone is testing the system,” she said. But Liam said Rehoboam would alert them. She argued this might not be the case if the leak was from inside, such as through Liam himself.

That’s when we find out that the woman is responding to a higher authority, an unnamed man who is calling the shots but doesn’t share Liam’s confidence. Liam says he should be concerned about Delos. “Call it a wild guess,” he says, hinting the man is connected to Delos somehow. The woman warns him that he shouldn’t use the system to look into them.

Next, in one of the most intense scenes of the premiere, Bernard’s coworkers discover who he is. Bernard’s pretty weak in his response until he releases his “inner” personality, who takes care of the threat quite efficiently and violently. If you recall last season, Bernard had a “Ford” within him that ended up actually being his own subconscious achieving self-actualization. Perhaps he’s keeping that part of him in check and only releasing it at specified times.

Liam’s security man discovered that Dolores wasn’t who she claimed to be, and that she had sent an encrypted text about luring Liam out. Obviously, this had to be a setup because Dolores would be better at encrypting than that, but we can’t be completely sure.

Caleb just happens to be near the location where Dolores is delivered and is going to be killed. Dolores fights back, taking on multiple gunshots, in what is an intense scene. We know she’s going to win ultimately because of all the assets she has at her disposal. But what I didn’t expect was that she would have a host ready who looks just like Liam’s security guy.

Sirac has control of the system, he tells Dolores. “You won’t need to find him… He’s probably looking for you right now.”

I have no idea who Sirac is, but I’m intrigued.

At the end, Caleb finds an injured Dolores, weakened and vulnerable. He immediately helps her. He’s been looking for something “real” to connect to, and this is it. I’m already compelled by the uniting of these two characters.

In the next scene, Bernard is looking for a boat to take him to Westworld because he needs to find a friend. Is that friend Ford or could it be Maeve? Here’s the map he used.

Don’t miss the end credits scene. We see Maeve realizing that she’s in a new world: Nazi World. This was maybe the least exciting part for me, since Nazi World and alternative World War II lands have been covered quite a bit. But knowing Westworld, they have something really unique in store for us.

Overall, this was an amazing episode. I can’t wait for Episode 2.

