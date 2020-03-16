‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 1: Kid Cudi Is Caleb’s Friend Francis

One of the most interesting parts of Westworld Season 3 Episode 1 is Caleb’s interactions with his friend Francis. Who voices Francis on the show? Read on for more details. This will only have very minor spoilers for Episode 1 and not major spoilers about plot and storyline twists.

Kid Cudi Plays Francis

According to the Westworld wiki and IMDb, Kid Cudi/Scott Mescudi portrays Francis. Mescudi is also listed in the credits at the end of the episode. He’s the voice we hear Caleb talking to throughout the episode. He’s the friend who keeps calling Caleb, wanting to chat.

Kid Cudi and Jaden Smith attend the premiere of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 pic.twitter.com/ztpLpUigLt — Rap-Up (@RapUp) March 6, 2020

Kid Cudi/Scott Mescudi is a singer, rapper, record producer, and actor. As an actor, he’s starring in We Are Who We Are, along with many other roles under the name Scott Mescudi. His credits include Entourage, Creepshow, Meadowland, James White, Scorpion, The Ever After, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Goodbye World, How To Make It in America (Domingo Brown for 16 episodes), One Tree Hill, and more.

He’s the voice behind the phone calls that Caleba (Aaron Paul) is receiving. He’s the person we keep seeing Caleb talking to throughout Season 3 Episode 1.

He’s known as the rapper Kid Cudi, but he also acts under the name Scott Mescudi. He’s been getting a lot more screen credits lately, including Need for Speed and Entourage. He was also in How to Make It in America.

His character was also seen in a teaser wearing a red-orange prison uniform standing behind a glass wall. Mescudi told ET about his role: “It’s interesting because I didn’t read any of the scripts. I don’t know any of the episodes, I don’t know what happens. I just know my scenes. So it’s all a big surprise to me. So I’m entering this with nothing in my mind. I’m new to this.”

Mescudi said he’s been a fan of Westworld and told his agent he was very interested when he heard about the opportunity. “I’ve been a fan of the show and when I heard about this through my agent, I was like, I have to be on board,” he told ET.

One fan wrote: “Kid Cudi watching Westworld is all the validation I need that it’s a great show lmao.”

Kid Cudi watching Westworld is all the validation I need that it’s a great show lmao — ジェシカ・グズマン (@jessicaisabamf) March 10, 2020

He’s certainly bringing new viewers to the show. Tarshay wrote: “Never heard of westworld before Cudi. I doubt that I am going to catch up on all the episodes now. I’m just going to wait until his episode airs; so that I can see that beautiful face of his.”

Never heard of westworld before Cudi. I doubt that I am going to catch up on all the episodes now. I'm just going to wait until his episode airs; so that I can see that beautiful face of his. — Tarshay 🌻 (@Tartarsauce89) March 10, 2020

Mescudi has been getting some extra attention lately because of a 2009 song that reads: “Haters shake my hand but I keep the sanitizer on deck.” Now people are feeling inspired by the song as they practice social distancing because of the coronavirus.

Y’all @KidCudi has really been out here saving me from the Coronavirus since 2009. Because haters do shake my hand, and because of that, I have sanitizer on deck. — Renee Cummings (@OnAirRenee) March 12, 2020

Cudi is active on his Twitter account. In March he wrote: “I hate my voice sometimes.” It’s ironic since his voice is a central part of the first episode.

I hate my voice sometimes 😫 haha — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) March 13, 2020

He’s also a fan of Love is Blind on Netflix.

Love is Blind reunion tomorrow lets fucking GO — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) March 5, 2020

Westworld‘s first episode aired tonight. After this, the next episode will air in a week on HBO.

READ NEXT: Westworld Season 2 Recap Videos & Refreshers