Whaley House & Old Licking Jail Are Featured on Ghost Adventures

On tonight’s episode of Travel Channel’s reality paranormal show Ghost Adventures, Bagans and the crew travel to the haunted Whaley House in San Diego and then to the Old Licking County Jail in Newark, Ohio. The episode airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and is two hours long.

The show follows Zak Bagans and the crew as they investigate haunted places throughout the country and try to help the people who are being affected by the haunting.

The episode is a two-hour feature that shows off two previous episodes in an all-new format. Since the show has been on for over 17 seasons, there is plenty of content in the backlog for Travel Channel to air again.

All-new episodes of Ghost Adventures air on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on the Travel Channel.

Read on to learn more about the two venues featured on tonight’s episode.

Whaley House in San Diego is Notoriously Haunted

The Whaley House, which is located in San Diego, has served many different purposes since its construction in 1857. It was built where a graveyard used to be, and according to historical documents, hangings used to take place there.

Since being built, the house has served as a granary, the county courthouse, San Diego’s first commercial theater, a general store, a ballroom, a school and a polling place. It has seen significant events like the suicide of Violet Whaley in 1885 and the seizure of court documents in 1871. The house opened as a museum in 1960.

The house has been featured on America’s Most Haunted, which called it the most haunted house in the United States.

The ghosts that are apparently at the house include James (Santiago) “Yankee Jim” Robinson, Thomas Whaley himself, Anna Whaley, a woman in the courtroom, a young girl and a spotted dog.

The ghost that is seen the most by visitors is probably the first. According to the website, “Yankee Jim” was convicted of attempted grand larceny in 1852 and hanged on a gallows off the back of a wagon on the site where the museum is now. Soon after the Whaleys moved into the house, they reported hearing footsteps coming from around the house that sounded like they were made by the boots of a large man.

Old Licking County Jail Allows Public Ghost Tours

The Old Licking County Jail offers public ghost tours, which are overseen by the Licking County Governmental Preservation Society. The hunts cost $65 per person and come with a guided historic tour for about an hour followed by free roam of the jail for the rest of the night. Pizza is also provided along with snacks and refreshments throughout the night. The tours last from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The jail is known for its castle-like look and roof turrets, and it opened for the first time in November 1889. According to the website, concrete evidence of a haunting at the historic site is the subject of constant debate.

“Paranormal investigators continue to work to understand and quite possibly prove that many of those incarcerated here… never left,” the website reads.

At least 22 people have died within the building, and most of those deaths have been suicides.

One of the most historic deaths within the jail was that of the murder of Carl Etherington who was being held at the jail for his own safety from a lynch mob. The crowd broke through the gates, stormed the jail and nearly beat Etherington to death.

“According to local folklore, more than 5,000 people came in to see his body which had been dragged from the jail and tied to a telegraph pole on the southeast corner of the town square,” the website reads. Etherington was only 17 years old at the time of his death.

People who have visited on these ghost tours have reported cell doors slamming, whispering in their ears, sounds of footsteps and shadow figures throughout.

Tune in to Ghost Adventures tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see the episode.

