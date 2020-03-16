Where Is Westworld & What Year Is Season 3? [MAP]

Throughout this first episode of Westworld Season 3 Episode 1, you might find yourself wondering just where Westworld is located and what year the third season is taking place. We’ll answer these questions in the first two sections with minor spoilers. The third section will have a major spoiler about the ending of this episode, and you’ll be warned before that section.

Season Three Is in Year 2058

Season 3 takes place in the year 2058.

In fact, HBO has been advertising the year prominently on social media. The year was revealed in a previous season, but now that we’re heading to the outside world, it’s more important to know just what year all the events are taking place.

There Are Lots of Theories About Where Westworld’s Park Is Located

There have been a lot of theories about the location of Westworld’s park. Some people thought it as even off-planet, but we know that’s not true.

In the Season 2 premiere, Bernard stumbled upon an interesting conversation between the Head of Operations, Karl Strand, and some men in military uniforms. Strand was arguing with this man, telling him that Delos still has authority, and that this man’s country signed an NDA.

A viewer made a very interesting discovery at the time about all of this. Kyle Plaisance tweeted that the three men in uniform were wearing a camouflage pattern that is identical to the Chinese Navy.

Three men speaking with Gustaf Skarsgard are wearing a camouflage pattern similar to if not identical to the one used by the Chinese Navy. Westworld could be on an island off the coast of China #Westworld #westworldseason2 #hbo pic.twitter.com/KPnA9rXngn — Kyle Plaisance (@Plasauce) April 10, 2018

So it appears that Westworld is likely an island within China’s territory, but China signed an NDA and authority over to Delos in order to host the park (and, perhaps, gain some tourism dollars as a result.) It’s also possible that Delos built an artificial island to host the park, within Chinese control.

Then there was this clue, which proved Westworld was on Earth. You can read the full discussion about this map here. The original map had a latitude mark of 17 degrees E. Gr., but a later map deleted all the coordinates. This was interesting, and unclear if the coordinate was an accident and not related to the park’s location, or if it was a clue released too soon.

Some readers have said that the exact location was leaked in Season 1 in the subtitles of a different language. Those coordinates were 9 55 N 115 23E. That location is in the South China Sea, if correct. The coordinates were leaked in Season 1 Episode 10 when Felix gave Maeve a paper that showed her daughter’s location. Here’s a screenshot, according to viewers:

Apparently only the Finnish language version showed that location, according to viewers.

SPOILERS for the End of Westworld Season 3 Episode 1

Bernard showed a map of Westworld at the end of Season 3 Episode 1. Here are screenshots of the map showing just where Westworld is located. Some viewers say this seems to confirm what they believed before about the location.

