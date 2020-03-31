Who Dies on ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 3 Finale …? LIVE SPOILERS

The Good Doctor warned fans to brace themselves for the season 3 finale of the show and fans have expected to see a major death.

Dr. Melendez, Dr. Glassman, Dr. Morgan Reznick, Dr. Shawn Murphy, Dr. Audrey Lim, Dr. Marcus Andrews, Dr. Alex Park, and Lea Dilallo were all in jeopardy. After a major earthquake, Melendez sustained an injury; Murphy was trapped with a hurt woman as water was flooding the room; an aftershock hit which caused parts of the ceiling in the hospital to crumble … Who made it out alive?

Read on for the SPOILERS on who dies.

“The Good Doctor” Season 3 Finale Recap

The episode opened with Melendez waking up in an ambulance with Browne at his side. Meanwhile, Reznick was in surgery back at the hospital. Lim and Park were operating on a teenager on-site, after a major earthquake. Murphy was still caring for attendee Vera who was lying injured in a room that soon had water rushing in.

At the hospital, Browne discovered that Melendez was internally bleeding. Reznick ended up being scolded by Andrews who removed her from surgery. Because of Reznick’s recently going under the knife herself, she was not allowed to perform any surgeries.

As for the teen who Lim and Park were operating on, the outlook was grim. Lim ended up leaving Park at the scene and going back to the hospital. There, Browne shared upsetting news about Melendez to Lim. Surgery is needed before it’s too late.

Park sat with the teen, Casey, and ended up telling him that he’s going to die. Casey gets a phone call from his dad but it was a bad connection because his dad was on a plane.

Meanwhile, Lim and Browne operate on Melendez.

Murphy ends up getting some good advice about Lea from Vera who tells him that his goal isn’t Lea. It’s love.

After surgery, Melendez found out that he could still die from septic shock and he started to become emotional.

A firefighter urged Lea to find a way to convince Dr. Murphy to leave the structure. Vera started to cry and told Murphy he had to leave or they would both die. Murphy didn’t want to abandon her and realized he couldn’t cut through the rebar in time to save her life. He did, however, realize that he could possibly cut through her leg instead.

Park continued to sit with Casey who laid dying.

When Murphy asked Vera if she consented to the procedure to have her leg amputated, she made him promise that if she didn’t make it, he would move on. Murphy promised.

Back at the hospital, Melendez started to reflect on his life as Browne stood in the room with tears in her eyes, giving him more bad news about his condition.

Casey continued to talk with Park and talked about needing to tell his father about a dark part of his past surrounding his mother.

Andrews sat down with Reznick and looked at her hands. He went on to say that Reznick made it clear that saving lives is a priority to her. But, because she performed surgery too soon, he said that it may have cost her career as a surgeon.

Melendez sat with Browne and told her that he’s not afraid to die. Browne, who started to get choked up, says, “I want you to know that …” But, Melendez interrupted her and told her “Don’t.” He then urged her to leave the room and says, “Goodbye.”

Murphy started to amputate Vera’s leg as she screamed and the show cut to a commercial.

When the show returned, Lim was approaching Glassman with an idea about Melendez’s situation but Glassman shot it down.

Casey ended up talking to Park as if he were his father, confessing to him that he knew about his mother’s drug problem. As his dad, Park said that “he knew” and that it wasn’t Casey’s responsibility.

As Murphy continued to operate, Vera started to lose consciousness.

Lim went to be at Melendez’s bedside and the two had a heart to heart. Melendez ended up telling her, “I could have spent a lifetime drinking whiskey with you.” Lim and Melendez both cry and hold each others hand.

Water rushed over Vera and Murphy couldn’t save her in time. Murphy tried to give her mouth to mouth but she was fully under the water. Lea cried on the other end of the walkie talkie, worried for Murphy.

Casey died with Park at his side.

Glassman went in to talk with Melendez who laid dying and told him that he’s the best surgeon he has ever worked with. Browne then interrupted the two and Glassman fought tears as he grabbed Melendez’s hand on his way out of the door. Browne brought in a cross on a necklace for Melendez and told him that he saved her.

Meanwhile, Murphy and Vera were saved, with Lea looking on in astonishment.

As Browne sat with a dying Melendez, the two started to joke through tears and then Browne told him, “I love you.” He replied with an “I love you too” and Browne laid on his chest as he stroked her hair.

After Casey’s death, Park decided he was going to move back to be with his son.

Morning came and Lim was waiting outside of Melendez’s room when Browne emerged from the room with tears. The two embraced and Lim told her they should get a drink together sometime.

Lea ended up realizing her love for Murphy and told him. She kissed him and told him, “You make me more, Shaun.”

Who Died on ‘The Good Doctor’ Finale

Thanks for watching 💙 Join stars @IamNickGonzalez and @_ChristinaChang LIVE on Instagram NOW to talk all things #TheGoodDoctor finale. pic.twitter.com/CkPdPgYVdN — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) March 31, 2020

Overall, there were multiple deaths on The Good Doctor tonight. The first of them was the death of Reznick’s career, unless the writers have some kind of comeback planned for her next season. The second was Casey.

And then the writers tore fans’ hearts out by killing off Melendez. One fan of the show wrote on Twitter, “I can’t believe this! How dare they do that to Melendez!! Ugh this sucks!” Another wrote, “THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE, HOW COULD YOU DO THAT TO NIEL!!!! YOU ROBBED US OF CLAIRE & MELENDEZ.”

