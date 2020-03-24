Who Dies on ‘The Good Doctor’ Finale …? We Still Don’t Know

Ahead of part 1 of the two part season finale of The Good Doctor, previews warned that someone may not make it out of the finale alive. Read on for spoilers on the show and what we know about the possibilities of death on the second part of the finale.

Dr. Melendez, Dr. Glassman and Lea Dilallo were at a charity event when a major earthquake hit. Dilallo ended up falling through a floor while Melendez and Glassman were shaken with minor injuries. While the two doctors searched the building for Dilallo and to help the wounded, their colleagues and friends back at the hospital were made aware of the incident.

Several of the doctors, including Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Shaun Murphy, arrived on the scene of the event. When Glassman told Murphy that Dilallo was inside, he immediately put on a helmet and ventured into the building to find her. For those who haven’t watched the show for a while, Murphy previously confessed his feelings for Dilallo to her and she told him that she wouldn’t be able to be with him because of his autism. Murphy was hurt and enraged.

During the episode, a colleague named Marta became very injured, requiring surgery on her spine at the earthquake site. This gave Marta the potential to lose her life on tonight’s episode.

Meanwhile, Murphy heard the voice of a woman he thought was Dilallo, calling for help. Upon finding her, he was unhappy to find that it was not Dilallo. Even so, he assisted the woman with her injuries.

A teenage boy who soon became friendly with Dr. Alex Park had a severed spine and was trapped under a beam. Park then learned from Dr. Audrey Lim that if they moved the beam he will die.

Lim moved on and ended up finding Dilallo with the help of first-responders. Dilallo appeared to be okay.

Meanwhile, Park came up with a plan to help the trapped troubled teen he befriended. With a slim chance of survival, Lim approved an on-the-spot surgery.

While waiting for help with the woman he was assisting, Murphy admitted that he doesn’t want to move on from Dilallo. Meanwhile, Dilallo was safe outside the building and crying as she was listening to Murphy’s heartfelt words over a walkie-talkie radio.

Back at the hospital Dr. Morgan Reznik was dealing with a patient who needed surgery. Reznik was still overcoming her hand surgery but decided to take on the case.

Then, the aftershock hit and Dr. Melendez started to vomit. He then fainted and Browne screamed that they needed oxygen right away. As for Murphy’s location in the building, it began to fill with rushing water and he pleaded for Dr. Lim to hurry in sending help.

In a preview of the second part of the finale, Murphy says over the radio that the way the water is rushing in, he has an hour to survive. Lea Dilallo pleads with Murphy to get out and that it’s not safe. It makes you wonder if she will risk her life to try to save Murphy. Will she be the one to die? Will Dr. Melendez die after vomiting and becoming unconscious? Or, will someone completely unexpected lose their life?

The second part of the finale is reported by ABC to be shocking.

Part 2 of the finale will air on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

