Who Has Been Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Season 3 of The Masked Singer is underway, and soon, viewers will be treated with the Super 9 “special”, where the top nine performers will go head to head in the hopes of winning the competition. So far, the Taco, Mouse, Elephant, Monster, Llama, and Robot have been revealed on the Masked Singer.

Learn more about the celebrities who were belting it out under the masks below.

The Robot, Lil Wayne

When the Robot first performed on The Masked Singer, the judges guessed the masked celebrity could be Shaun White, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, or Flavor Flav. Everyone’s jaw dropped when the Robot was revealed to be Lil Wayne, who just released his new album, Funeral.

In an interview with Complex about why he decided to go on the show, he explained, “I’ve been watching since the first episode, because the first episode, when it came on I knew it was T-Pain… Because of that I told [Mack Maine] to call them. I told him ‘Let ’em know I’m a huge fan’ and I wanted to get Nicki on there. Tell ’em I would love to get Nicki on there. And it came back like ‘Man they want you on there.'”

The Llama, Drew Carey

Drew Carey, the host of The Price is Right, spoke to Entertainment Weekly after his elimination to discuss why he went on the show to begin with. Asked if Wayne Brady inspired him to do the show, he explained, “No. He was already done with the show when they asked me. He didn’t tell me [when he was on], but people were tweeting at me like, ‘Hey, your boy Wayne Brady’s on The Masked Singer’ and would send me clips. I watched and was like, ‘Yeah, that’s definitely Wayne Brady. I don’t know who he’s trying to fool.’ When they asked me to do it, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, why not? That’d be really fun to do.”

Carey says since the show tapes right around the corner from The Price is Right, he was able to manage to do both shows at the same time.

Miss Monster, Chaka Khan

The Queen of Funk, Chaka Khan, was the third contestant eliminated on The Masked Singer, which came as a shock to many viewers.

In an interview with Billboard, Chaka Khan said the show was the “weirdest” thing she had ever done.

Talking about how she got to be on the series, she said, “I was talking to someone who had something to do with the show… I forget who asked me would I like to do it and I had seen some of it and I thought it was clever. I just said, ‘Why not?’ I thought the clever thing was that it was not all singers. There were basketball players… not all artists and singers. I thought that threw it for a loop and would make it more interesting.”

The Elephant, Tony Hawk

Tony Hawk admittedly didn’t want to go much further on the show when he got eliminated. He told Gold Derby, “I had one more song in me, but I didn’t want to go much further.”

Had he stayed on the show, his next song would have been, “Born to be Wild.” During his exit interview, Hawk told TV Insider about choosing his elephant costume, “They gave me a few options, and I thought that was the coolest looking one and I liked how it was sort of a Transformer meets RoboCop, but it also looked like I could still move in it. All of those factors were what made me decide.”

The Mouse, Dionne Warwick

The judges, especially Nicole Scherzinger, were extremely excited to have Dionne Warwick participate on The Masked Singer. And Warwick was just as excited to be there.

“It was a ball!” Warwick explained upon leaving. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Gabriel Iglesias all thought Warwick was the mouse, while Ken Jeong was sure it was Tina Turner.

The Taco, Tom Bergeron

Bergeron, the host of Dancing with the Stars, voiced his concerns about the format of the show to Entertainment Weekly after being eliminated. He said, “The only concern I would have for them is the same concern I have for any show that becomes wildly popular and then a network tries to squeeze every last drop out of it like what happened with Who Wants to Be a Millionaire years ago when Regis Philbin was hosting and in the heyday of Dancing With the Stars — I remember there was one season where we were on for three nights in a row… My folks were alive then and they said, ‘Honey, we love you. But that’s a lot.’ That’d be my only concern, that they don’t exhaust the format too quickly.”

He added that The Masked Singer was an opportunity for him to reunite with some DWTS alumn in production and the crew. “Some of the gang was stunned when I took the mask off. So we did this lovely group reunion shot with me and my tomato head off,” he shared.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8pm on Fox.

READ NEXT: When Do the Super 9 Compete on ‘The Masked Singer’?