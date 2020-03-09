Who Wins ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Tonight? Does Peter Weber Get Engaged? [SPOILERS]

It has all come down to Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss on season 24 of The Bachelor. Which lovely lady will win pilot Peter Weber’s heart? Bachelor Nation will find out during Monday’s (March 9) finale and you can follow along here for live updates as we watch Peter’s finale dates with Madison and Hannah Ann in Australia.

It promises to be full of drama, tension, and tears. As host Chris Harrison says in a preview video, “This is one of the most unexpected and complicated endings we have ever seen.”

Sneak Peek: The Bachelor 2020 Season Finale – The BachelorThings get real when Hannah Ann and Madison meet Bachelor Peter Weber's parents in Australia. This season of The Bachelor features a complicated ending that you'll never see coming. From 'The Women Tell All,' season 24, episode 10 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-03-03T06:00:10.000Z

BE WARNED OF SPOILERS: This post will be updated live throughout the episode, so be mindful that if you don’t want to be spoiled, stop reading right now.

If you want to be spoiled right off the top, click here to find out what the rumored ending is for tonight. But be warned of major spoilers.

Peter Talks to His Family

The first stop on Peter’s finale journey is to see his parents and younger brother. They are very interested to hear about the final two ladies and who has said “I love you” to him. Peter says Hannah Ann has and Madison has not. He is also upfront with them about Madi’s reservations about him having sex on the overnight dates, but he says she’s the first person he fell in love with.

His parents are concerned that her reservations about sex only came out right at the end of the show, which is not super fair to Madison. Not only is that something that is a moot point before Fantasy Suites, but the production probably made her keep quiet for maximum drama, so she didn’t really have any choice. Of course, acknowledging that kind of ruins the narrative.

Hannah Ann Meets the Family

Hannah Ann gets the first date and her goal is to show his family how much she loves him, even if they don’t like her. She tells them she had feelings for him from the first night on. Peter’s mom Barbara seems to really like Hannah Ann.

When Peter talks to his dad, Peter almost cries talking about how torn he is and how one girl is making this easy and one is making it hard. Oof. That does not bode well for Madi. Also, Peter’s dad calls him “bud” and it’s about the cutest thing ever. His parents are the BEST. Spinoff for Peter’s parents.

RT if you’re here for this father-son talk 👏 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/WDLVA6wyu7 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 10, 2020

Madison Arrives

Madison is clearly struggling after the Fantasy Suite dates. She tells Peter she was just trying to be honest and she feels like he didn’t take her seriously. Honestly, Madison might want to do some soul-searching about in love Peter is with her if he totally disregarded her feelings about him having sex with other people. And that is not a slam on Peter, it’s just — maybe that’s an indication that they are not right for each other.

Anyway, she tells him she’s hanging on by a thread and that seems genuinely true. Madison seems very shaken and a little bit devastated. She tells him that love isn’t the issue. It’s the other stuff. And she doesn’t know how to move on from how hurt she is. This is kind of heartbreaking to watch, way more heartbreaking than this show usually is.

READ NEXT: Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Tells us the Finale is Gut-Wrenching