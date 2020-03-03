Why Do Some Viewers Think ‘The Voice’ Is Fake?

NBC’s The Voice has been accused of being fake numerous times over the years, and some viewers and fans of the show buy into the rumors. Viewers point to everything from the Blind Auditions to the finale as being fake.

For a show that is all about the American Dream and discovering talent that may or may not have been recognized without getting an audition for the show. The show, which can be very entertaining and does feature a lot of talent, may be more staged than some people realize.

One of the main reasons people believe some reality shows are fake is that the judges or coaches aren’t as close off-camera as it may seem like they are when the cameras are rolling. According to Us Weekly, when Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus were on the show together, the two often butted heads off camera. Likewise, according to Radar Online, Blake Shelton did not get along with Voice coach Jennifer Hudson. That doesn’t mean the rest of the show is staged, though.

Here are some other reasons viewers think the show could be staged:

The Winners are Almost Never Famous Post-Show

Though The Voice promises struggling musicians the chance to make it big in the music industry, that hardly ever happens. The show is more about making good television than it is about making dreams come true.

Since The Voice premiered in 2011, there has only been one winner to later be nominated for a Grammy Award. On top of that, only a few of the winners have had original Top 40 songs in the U.S.

Take American Idol, for example. The show has had a few superstars come from its contestants, like Kelly Clarkson herself who is now a coach on The Voice, and Carrie Underwood, who is still a household name. Other than those names, both of whom competed in the show more than a decade ago, there aren’t all that many superstars coming out of these reality TV shows.

In 2015, Billboard hypothesizes that The Voice really just makes NBC money and makes the coaches more famous, citing the fact that most of the winners tend to disappear from the spotlight rather quickly.

On ‘The Voice’ UK, Viewers Don’t Believe Judge’s Performances are Spontaneous

Viewers of The Voice in the UK have spoken out about the show being staged when it comes to performances delivered by the judges. During the show, coaches Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson treat the audience to spontaneous songs between blind auditions, but in the 2019 season, this was too much for some viewers.

At one point, Hudson called the band over to ask them to play along with her performance of Andy Williams’ “The Impossible Dream,” which led to viewers thinking that it all seemed a bit too staged.

Some viewers said they didn’t care if the singing was staged or not, they were just happy to see Hudson belting out a song that showed off her voice.

Former Contestants Spoke Out About Their Time on the Show

There are a few different things that previous contestants say when they talk about their time on The Voice. One former contestant, Dia Frampton, who came in second place during the first season of the show, told Huffington Post that her portrayal as a children’s book author was mostly decided on by producers.

She very lightly touched on the fact during her testimonial, but producers thought that angle would make her more interesting. She also said she wanted to hype her band up, but the producers didn’t allow her to talk about her music projects, and none of her talks about her music made it to air.

Another former contestant, Ddendyl, told The Washington Post that the time with coaches is mostly just for the camera and the contestants are actually forced to grow on their own for the most part.

“We coached with her a few times and then the majority of our growth was left to us on our own,” she said. There is also a group of producers and vocal coaches behind the scenes. It should be noted that Ddendyl was on Shakira’s team, and she heard stories from friends on Usher’s team that he would talk to them and seem truly invested in their lives, so it could be just from a coaching style and time spent standpoint that determines which coaches spend time with their contestants.

Judge Christina Aguilera said the show felt a little disingenuous to her, which is one of the reasons she left the show according to IBTimes.

“I signed on to a show where the blind audition element was something interesting, something genuine,” she said. “After a while though, you start to see that everyone is good-looking. It wasn’t a comfortable place for me to be, where I’m just part of a money-making machine. When I stop believing in something, then it’s like, what am I doing here?”

Though it’s possible producers meddle in some facets of contestants’ time on the show, that’s also usually the case in reality TV. The network needs to make good television in order to keep viewers tuning in. Whether or not viewers think the show is fake, they keep tuning in to watch it. Nearly 9 million people tuned in to watch The Voice Season 18 premiere on Monday, February 24.

