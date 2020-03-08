Is Williams Catfishing Yolanda on 90 Day Fiancé? Is Their Relationship a Scam?

Williams and Yolanda, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have a questionable relationship, considering Yolanda has never video-chatted with her English beau in seven months of dating. Yolanda, a 51-year-old mother of six who hails from Las Vegas, met her hunky 41-year-old English boyfriend Williams after he “slid into [her] DMs” on Instagram.

Following their introduction on the show, last week’s episode raised some eyebrows after Williams told Yolanda to meet him in London instead of Manchester; when Yolanda questioned him about the airport he told her to fly into, he suddenly cut off all communication with the Nevada native.

Tonight’s episode will continue to explore Williams’ sudden disappearance, as promos show Yolanda repeatedly attempting to reach out to him, to no avail. Another clip also sees Yolanda telling the camera, “Wow … he deleted his whole Instagram account,” so it’s clear Williams is doing his best to ghost the reality star.

So what’s going on with the reality stars today? Is Williams catfishing Yolanda, or trying to scam her? Here’s what we know (and think): Warning: potential spoilers ahead!

An Instagram Account Claims to Have Found Stock Photos of Williams Online

Although the reality couple has been dating for several months, Yolanda has never video-chatted with Williams, which has Yolanda’s children worried that he might be catfishing their mother. Williams claims that his camera is broken every time she tries to FaceTime him, so she still hasn’t been able to determine if he’s the same man in the photos he sent her.

On one hand, the show has featured a few picture of Williams, and they are all of the same man. On the other, the Instagram page FraudedByTLC claims to have found a series of “stock photos” of Williams on a website, and considering Yolanda has never FaceTimed with her British beau, we have our doubts that he is who he says he is.

“Oh Yolanda… Williams is catfishing you,” FraudedByTLC captioned the post above. “The team at #TheFraudcast found the stock photos and their owner in like, an hour. #sorrynotsorry, @tlc. Do better with the next storyline.”

Williams’ Accent is Questionable & He Asked Yolanda for Money Before He Ghosted Her

VideoVideo related to is williams catfishing yolanda on 90 day fiancé? is their relationship a scam? 2020-03-08T19:48:50-04:00

We also noticed some discrepancies with Williams’ accent, as did a few Reddit users. During a recent episode of the show, fans noticed that Williams’ accent didn’t sound as British as he (and Yolanda) claims he is, which has us questioning his real identity.

One Redditor noted, “He didn’t have British accent, let alone a Manchester accent (which is strong and hard not to mimic if surrounded by Mancunians). In my 34 years I have never met a Brit called Williams, unless that was their surname. She is so clearly being catfished I just don’t understand what the catfish is going to do or say when she lands in the UK. Should be interesting to hear his excuse.”

Although it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what his accent might be from the short conversation Yolanda had with the man, he most definitely didn’t sound English or British in any way (and this is coming from someone who is married to an Englishman! Although mine is a Brummie). I understand that Great Britain has a variety of accents and plenty of foreigners live in England, but it seems a bit fishy to us, given the circumstances, and Yolanda’s claim that Williams is definitely English.

VideoVideo related to is williams catfishing yolanda on 90 day fiancé? is their relationship a scam? 2020-03-08T19:48:50-04:00

The fact that Williams also asked Yolanda for money to come to the states has us concerned that he might be attempting to scam her for money. Although Yolanda was smart and declined to send him any cash, when he suddenly ghosted her after she tried to book a flight to come visit him in Europe is questionable. It appears we might have another Sumit-catfishing-Jenny situation on our hands, (although Sumit eventually came clean to Jenny), so we’ll just have to wait and see how Yolanda and Williams’ storyline plays out in the end.

Tune in Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage and reality TV news!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

