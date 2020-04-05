90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 7 airs Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 7, titled ”Who’s Crying Now,” reads, “Darcey and Tom finally meet face to face. Yolanda investigates Williams. Ed meets Rosemarie’s family. Stephanie and Erika get crafty. Varya’s mother questions Geoffrey. Avery and Ash take a romantic getaway, while Lisa and Usman question their future.”

Episode 7 continues to heat up as several of the couples continue fighting, including Lisa and Usman, who confronts his American fiancé on her attitude, and Stephanie and Erika, who gets upset when Stephanie asks her to delete a dating app from her phone. Ed is also in for a big surprise when he finally sees Rose’s hometown, and Darcey’s meeting with Tom doesn’t go nearly as smoothly as either reality star planned.

Usman Questions His Future With Lisa & Confronts Her About Her Attitude

Although Usman was pleasantly surprised by how Lisa handled herself at the music video premiere party, his contentment was short-lived after the two checked back into a hotel and Lisa did nothing but complain once more. In the clip above, Usman confronts Baby Girl Lisa on her attitude and how she’s been treating him since she first arrived in Nigeria.

“You know, anything that I do is not enough, and I’m kind of tired of that you know?” he tells Lisa during tonight’s episode. She answers in a very typical-Lisa fashion, “Let’s get it straight, nobody is perfect. You need to make up your mind and make it quick.”

Usman continues, “I am scared about you right now. Let me just tell you the truth. I am scared. Because if in Nigeria you can be playing this, then what about if I come to the United States?” Lisa cuts him off and asks, “What do you wanna do, do you want to end this?” and he adds, “I’m trying to let you know how important I take you! I have never insult you for a good two years. Directly or indirectly. You know that I have so much respect for you.”

He continues, telling Lisa how much she disrespects him. “Sometimes you come around and you say ‘You are this, you are that.’ I have never insulted you. But you did, and I take it. So if I should be receiving this kind of things right now in Nigeria, what is going to happen to me if I go to America? Where I have no father, no mother, no brother, no friend, nobody to run to.”

Lisa unsurprisingly doesn’t take in a word Usman says, and responds, “You are insecure about this relationship, I thought we were further than this,” and gets up to walk away.

Stephanie & Erika Fight Over Dinner & Ed is Taken off Guard by Rose’s Hometown

Stephanie and Erika have only been together for two days in Australia, but it looks like the honeymoon phase is already starting to fizzle. In the clip above, Stephanie confronts Erika about a dating app she noticed on Erika’s phone and asks her to delete it, which doesn’t sit well with Erika.

“If you don’t have faith in me then how is this going to work, you know?” Erika asks Stephanie as she deletes the app. Stephanie adds, “I don’t think it should be such a big deal to just delete it,” and Erika responds, “And that’s what I’m doing, right now, because you told me to.” Erika also tells the cameras during a confessional that “Steph asking me to delete the app suggests to me that she doesn’t trust me at all and I think she’s going about this in a completely inappropriate way.”

Meanwhile, Ed finally visits Rose’s hometown, and apparently the reality star never did any research about Rose’s background, country or village, because he is completely taken off guard by her living conditions, which includes a concrete hut with no roof or windows and some sheets strung up along the walls.

“It’s all open up above and they don’t really have a front door, it’s just a curtain of paper CD covers,” he tells the cameras in the clip above. “And it’s all concrete with sheets hanging to make it more homely. I expected it to be pretty bad but this is really bad.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

