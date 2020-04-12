90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 8 airs Sunday, April 12 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 8, titled ”Stranger in a Strange Land,” reads, “Usman asks for his mother’s blessing. Varya shows Geoffrey her hometown. Ed spends the night at Rosemarie’s. Ash and Avery tour the outback. David continues his quest for Lana. Stephanie travels to Erika’s hometown, and Darcey and Tom process everything.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Problems…and problems…and problems! See what happens Sunday at 8/7c on #90DayFiance. pic.twitter.com/hXI4K0AwhU — TLC Network (@TLC) April 9, 2020

Tonight’s episode sees another fight break out between Stephanie and Erika, who are still struggling to find common ground in their relationship. Meanwhile, Lisa prepares to meet Usman’s mother, but Usman isn’t sure she will give her blessing, and David travels to Lana’s hometown in an attempt to track her down.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Lisa Prepares to Meet Usman’s Mother & Usman is Nervous

Lisa meets Usman’s mother during tonight’s episode of the show, and although the two dress Lisa in traditional Nigerian garb and even buy a goat to present as a gift, they are both nervous about how she will react.

“We are preparing to go and meet my mom,” Usman says in the clip above. “I got Lisa the Hausa traditional attire in order to impress mom, so that she will give us her blessing. But honestly speaking, I don’t think it’s going to be easy.”

He continues, “In my entire life I have never brought any woman to my mom that is the lady that I want to get married to. And the first time I brought a woman she is American, she is older than me, she’s white … these are three things that the tradition and culture may likely go against with.

As Lisa is getting dressed, she asks Usman what his mother will think, and he says “she will be impressed,” and when Lisa asks if he’s sure, he hesitates before saying “Mm-hmm.” He then tells the cameras, “When I tell my family about Lisa and I after I met her online, everybody was not happy with me. My mom was not talking to me for a good three months. And in our belief, that is the sign of failure for your mom to be angry with you. So I am scared of what is going to happen when I bring her home today.”

Stephanie & Erika Are Still Arguing About Their Relationship

Despite their online chemistry, Stephanie and Erika are starting to question if they have any real-life spark. See what happens tonight at 8/7c on #90DayFiance. pic.twitter.com/tv5ji1YmLf — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 10, 2020

Fans watched as Erika stormed away from dinner during last week’s episode of the show, after Stephanie asked her to delete a dating app from her phone. Sadly, it looks like the two reality stars are still having issues after they arrive in Erika’s hometown. Erika confronts Stephanie about her attitude, her lack of intimacy and her jealousy issues in the clip above, and questions why she even came to Australia if she wasn’t interested in being in a relationship.

“I am feeling really upset and frustrated about Steph’s jealousy problem, and her lack of intimacy with me in all ways is really messing with my head,” Erika tells the cameras. Stephanie tells her girlfriend that she feels like Erika has “ex-communicated” her because she won’t be intimate, and Erika responds, “You keep bringing up the fact that we’ve only been here for for like a couple of days or whatever, but what about those four months? We were romantic then.”

Erika tears up and adds, “I want someone to be excited about being around me. And to like hold me and kiss me and like … it just doesn’t make a lot of sense Steph, it hurts.”

Stephanie says during a confessional, “Erika starts telling me I’m not being physical enough with her and it’s very upsetting to me. I don’t want Erika to think I’m not attracted to her, but I haven’t been intimate with somebody in over a year. I feel like I really truly need to trust somebody before I let them in that way.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

