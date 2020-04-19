90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 9 airs Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 9, titled ”Should’ve Known Better,” reads, “Lisa and Usman plead their case to get married. Stephanie meets Erika’s friends. Avery questions Ash’s professional relationships. David prepares to meet Lana. Yolanda updates Karra on Williams. Geoffrey opens up to Varya’s mom and Darcey gets focused.”

Warning: this article will explore spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode will continue to explore the deteriorating relationship between Stephanie and Erika, who doesn’t feel like Stephanie is the same person she met online. Meanwhile, Lisa attends a religious service with Usman’s mother to try to win her blessing and Avery is (unsurprisingly) still uncomfortable with Ash’s career as a relationship coach. David hopes that Lana will finally show up to meet him, Yolanda tells her daughter about the threatening email, and Geoffrey opens up about his criminal past to Varya’s family.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Avery Questions Ash About Their Relationship … Again

Although this should come as no surprise to anybody, considering Avery has brought up her concerns about Ash’s career as a life coach at least a dozen times this season, she confronts him again tonight about her concerns regarding his clients. After Ash attempts to take her on a romantic boat ride to see the Great Barrier Reef, she brings up how often his clients message him, which kicks off an uncomfortable argument about his commitment to Avery.

“Early in our relationship, Ash sent a text exchange that he had with a client that was hitting on him, to prove that he ignores any flirtatious advances from his clients,” Avery says during a confessional. “But what I find most disturbing is that he did not actually say that he was even in a relationship, and it did lead to one of our breakups.”

Avery asks Ash if he ever plans to acknowledge that he’s actually in a relationship when clients hit on him and he tries to deflect by telling her he posts about her publicly on social media, which should be enough to keep the women at bay. Avery cuts him off, tells him his clients might not see those posts and asks him what he’s going to do the next time a client hits on him.

“You want certainty and I’m giving you certainty that next time, actually if something like that happen, I will be mindful ’cause I didn’t see it that way,” Ash tells his visibly frustrated girlfriend. He also tells the cameras that he’s always been very mindful of Avery’s feelings about his career, but that she is going to “think what she wants to think.” He adds, “I’m not sure where to go with that because I’m like, well you never know what will cause issues.”

“It does worry me a lot to not know what he actually does tell his clients,” Avery adds during her own confessional. “I just hope that he’s being true to me.”

Stephanie Meets Erika’s Friends & Drills Them About Their Relationship With Erika

Stephanie and Erika, who have been having issues almost from the moment Stephanie landed in Australia, are still fighting during tonight’s episode after Stephanie meets Erika’s friends and drills one of them on his feelings for Erika.

“I want to have fun at this party, but I can’t help but think … she’s hooked up with a lot of these people,” Stephanie tells the cameras. After Erika introduces Stephanie to her friend Adam, Stephanie is visibly uncomfortable (what a shocker!) and immediately tells him she’s “heard lots about [him].”

While Stephanie makes it sound like Erika has hooked up with several of her friends, including Adam, Erika says during a confessional that she and Adam have only kissed, “like … twice.” Stephanie adds that she’s “trying to keep an open mind,” but says she feels out of place at the party.

“Erika and her friends live a very different lifestyle from me. I mean this is so not my scene,” Stephanie tells the cameras while Erika slams a beer bong and belches loudly. The cameras cut over to Adam and Erika hugging, while Stephanie watches from across the yard. “Adam is someone that Erika deeply cares about. She’s told me that they hooked up, and sometimes they’ll spend the night together in the same bed. It’s a weird friendship, and seeing him all over her right now … that makes me feel really uncomfortable.”

Spoiler alert (some major spoilers for tonight’s episode ahead): Stephanie confronts Adam about his feelings for Erika, he tells her he just loves Erika as a friend, and they leave it at that. However, Erika gets really upset that Stephanie’s being overly jealous once again, this time in front of her friends (none of who seem to like Stephanie), and the two get into another big, big fight.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey deals with the fallout of telling Varya about his criminal history and decides to come clean to her mother, who immediately tells Varya, “to hell with this fairytale” and advises her to stay in Russia. Yolanda also gets an earful from her daughter Karra after she tells her about the threatening email she received, and Darcey has an emotional conversation with her sister about Tom. David also waits in a diner for Lana who … SURPRISE! Doesn’t show up once again.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

