90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Cast Spoilers & Couples

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premieres Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The limited miniseries features self-shot footage from more than 40 former 90 Day couples, families and individuals who have been in self-isolation for the last several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new series will also feature dozens of confessional interviews with the TLC production crew, which were filmed remotely, and will give insight into the lives of each of the 90 Day stars as they struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy while the coronavirus continues sweeping the globe.

New episodes of Self-Quarantined will air Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST following the series premiere, and will run for the next five weeks through May. Here’s what you need to know about the cast featured on the new series:

The Miniseries Features More Than 40 Former 90 Day Stars

The miniseries will feature five all-new episodes of self-shot footage, and features dozens of former fan-favorite 90 Day stars from all seasons and spinoffs of the show. Many of the cast members are living together during the quarantine, while others are forced to live apart from their spouses and partners. Some are single or alone in isolation, making quarantine all the more difficult.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC said in a statement. “So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

When casting for the limited series, Lee said the network wanted to go back throughout the show’s six-year history to select fan favorites, according to Variety. “Who are we wanting to hear the latest news and updates from — who comes to top of mind for our audience?” Lee told the publication.

You can check out the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined below, including family members of the cast who are featured on the series. The press release notes that there may be others featured on the series as well, besides those listed below.

Alan (Fremont, Utah) & Kirlyam (Brazil) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?

– 90 Day Fiancé, What Now? Anna (Bellevue, Neb.) & Mursel (Turkey) – 90 Day Fiancé

– 90 Day Fiancé Benjamin (Phoenix, Ariz.) & Akinyi (Kenya) – Before the 90 Days

– Before the 90 Days Brett (Snohomish, Wash.) & Daya (Philippines) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After? Caesar (Jacksonville, N.C.) – Before the 90 Days

– Before the 90 Days Chantel (Atlanta, Ga.) & Pedro (Dominican Republic) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel Colt & Debbie (Las Vegas, Nev.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk Corey (Mill A., Wash.) & Evelin (Ecuador) – The Other Way, What Now?

– The Other Way, What Now? Cortney (Davenport, Fla.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

– Before the 90 Days, What Now? Danielle (Sandusky, Ohio) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk Darcey (Middletown, Conn.) – Before the 90 Days, Pillow Talk

– Before the 90 Days, Pillow Talk David (Louisville, Ky.) & Annie (Thailand) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk Dean (Virginia Beach, Va.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– Before the 90 Days, What Now?, Pillow Talk Elizabeth (Tampa, Fla.) & Andrei (Moldova) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk Emily (Portland, Ore.) & Sasha (Russia) – 90 Day Fiancé

– 90 Day Fiancé Jesse (Netherlands) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

– Before the 90 Days, What Now? Karen & Thomas (Atlanta, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel Michael (Greenwich, Conn.) & Juliana (Brazil) – 90 Day Fiancé

– 90 Day Fiancé Molly (Woodstock, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk Narkyia (Camp Hill, Pa.) & Lowo (Nigeria) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?

– 90 Day Fiancé, What Now? Patrick (Las Vegas, Nev.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

– Before the 90 Days, What Now? Rachel (Albuquerque, N.M.) & Jon (England) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?

– Before the 90 Days, What Now? River & Winter (Atlanta, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel Robert (Winter Park, Fla.) & Anny (Dominican Republic) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?, Pillow Talk Tiffany (Frederick, Md.) & Ronald (South Africa) – The Other Way, What Now?

– The Other Way, What Now? Yamir (Nicaragua) – 90 Day Fiancé

All of the Footage is Self-Shot by the Cast From Home

Colt's Quarantine with Debbie | 90 Day Fiancé: Self-QuarantinedColt's quarantine has kept him at home with two of his favorite things: Debbie and the cats. Don't miss the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Monday April 20th 9/8c. Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-04-18T14:00:22.000Z

Lee noted that the miniseries will be “messy” due to the self-shot footage, although he believes viewers will be understanding about some of the low-quality clips. He says the series will be “experimental” considering scripted television is impossible to film at the moment.

“This series will look very hot-off-the-press — it will look like the paint has not dried,” Lee said, according to Variety. “I think our audience is incredibly forgiving right now, and I’m hoping that they accept the way it looks. It will be messy!”

Lee also noted that talking and interviewing via computers and video chat “is already in their DNA,” and comes naturally to the stars of Self-Quarantined. He said each of the cast members was happy to take part in the experimental miniseries and didn’t mind taping their confessionals remotely.

“And they have no problem with this, the couples,” Lee added. “They’re seizing this opportunity. I think that they’re actually really enjoying it, being able to show a part of their lives at home.”

Although Self-Quarantined is planned as one-off miniseries, Lee said they are open to doing similar spinoffs in the future, depending on popularity. He told Variety, “Right now, I think this is a limited series event, a one-time only,” Lee said. “If for some reason, this is popular, and the audience really loves it, I don’t know — maybe there’s more down the road!”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

