90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Cast Spoilers & Couples Updates

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Season 4 premieres Monday, April 20 at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT on TLC. The new season follows several former fan-favorite couples as they navigate life with their foreign spouses, welcome new additions to the family, and in some cases, continue searching for love.

The Season 4 cast features stars from all seasons of the show, including: David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, Robert and Anny Springs, Laura and Aladin Jallali, Rachel Bear and Jon Walters, Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco, Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrott, Steven and Olga Koshimbetova, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Avery Mills and Omar Albakour, and Darcey Silva‘s ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester.

New episodes of What Now? will air Monday nights at 11 p.m. ET following the Season 4 premiere. Here’s what you need to know about the new couples this season: (Warning: some spoilers ahead! If you don’t want to know more about the cast of Season 4, then stop reading now!)

David & Annie

David and Annie first appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé and have since featured on several spinoffs of the popular TLC franchise. Fans will get an update on the fan-favorite reality couple since the two first met, married, and relocated from Louisville, Kentucky to Phoenix, Arizona. Although they fell on some hard times financially, the couple appears to be doing much better today, according to Instagram.

Corey & Evelin

Corey and Evelin were featured on the first season of The Other Way, which documented Corey’s move to Ecuador to be with his girlfriend of five years and run a cocktail bar. The two ended the season engaged and have been together since (although there were some rumors of a short split last year). Fans will get a chance to spend spend the first few months of their engagement with the reality stars and see how their relationship plays out on What Now?.

Robert & Anny

Robert and Anny featured on the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé, where fans got to follow Anny’s first few months in the U.S. The two were married toward the end of the season and they recently announced that they are pregnant with their first child. What Now? will document their first few months as a married couple in Florida, as well as Anny’s big pregnancy reveal.

Laura & Aladin

Laura and Aladin, another pair of alums from Season 1 of The Other Way, ended their relationship shortly before the season wrapped up. Their split was messy and very public, with Laura even claiming she was pregnant at one point just to get Aladin’s attention. What Now? will cover the fallout from their split as Laura, who is living with fellow cast member Evelin Villegas in Ecuador, awaits divorce papers from Aladin.

Loren & Alexei

Loren and Alexei first featured on 90 Day Fiancé season three as well as the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The reality stars welcomed their first child to the world on April 14 – a son, whose name they have yet to announce. What Now? will document Loren’s pregnancy, so fans will get a chance to experience their big news and the gender reveal party this season.

Rebecca & Zied

Rebecca and Zied starred on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, which documented Rebecca’s trip to Tunisia to meet her long distance boyfriend in person. Although the reality stars had some serious ups and downs during their time on the show, the stayed together in the end and have been going strong since. What Now? will follow their journey after Rebecca’s return from Tunisia.

Rachel & Jon

Rachel and Jon were married during Season 2 of Before the 90 Days and have since applied for a U.S. visa for Jon to move to Albuquerque to be with Rachel and her daughter. The two have reunited twice in England since their nuptials, and What Now? will continue following their journey as they await Jon’s green card.

Steven & Olga

Steven and Olga documented their journey to parenthood during the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé. The young couple is still together today and currently married after tying the knot in a small courthouse ceremony in Maryland last August. Olga has since relocated to the U.S. with their son Alex, which will be featured on the new season of What Now?.

Avery & Omar

Avery and Omar starred on the first season of The Other Way, which followed the reality couple’s journey as Avery attempted to move to Syria. The two were married during their season, but Omar was unable to move to the U.S. due to the travel ban, so What Now? will feature their first reunion since Avery returned to the states.

Tiffany & Ronald

Tiffany and Ronald were also featured on Season 1 of The Other Way in 2019, and although the reality stars briefly split earlier this year, they are back together today and going strong. What Now? will showcase their long distance relationship as they attempt to raise their daughter Carly while living on separate continents.

Jesse Meester

Jesse is best known for his tumultuous relationship with Darcey Silva on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days. Although there were rumors that he was seeing Caesar Mack’s Ukrainian girlfriend Maria late last year, it looks like the reality star is single on the new season and ready for another shot at love. He’s back in the U.S. on What Now? and dating a woman named Bianca.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? air Monday nights at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.

