90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Premiere Time, Date & Schedule

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Season 4 premieres Monday, April 20 at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT on TLC. The description of the new season reads, “This exclusive digital series delves into the lives of 90 Day Fiance couples we haven’t seen since they said ‘I do.'”

A limited miniseries titled 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined will also precede What Now? at 9 p.m. ET on TLC, so fans have two new episodes of the 90 Day franchise to look forward to on Monday nights. The remaining few episodes of Before the 90 Days will also continue airing Sunday nights until June 1, when Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres.

Keep reading for a rundown on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, including details on the cast, schedule and descriptions of the first few episodes:

New Episodes Air Monday Nights at 11 p.m. ET on TLC

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? airs Monday nights at 11 p.m. ET on TLC following new episodes of Dragnificent!. Shortened versions of the episodes and weekly updates on the cast were released digitally on the TLC GO app beginning February 22, and full episodes of What Now will continue airing through May. Check out the descriptions of the first few episodes below, courtesy of TLC:

SEASON 4.1, NEW BEGINNINGS: “Jesse is back in the states and open to finding love again. Avery prepares to visit Omar after eight months apart. Loren and Alexei have a life-changing surprise. Steven can’t wait to welcome Olga and Alex to the United States.”

SEASON 4.2, REUNIONS AND REVELATIONS: “Laura is back home and still confused about her separation from Aladin, Tiffany and Ronald plan a trip to South Africa so that Ronald can meet his daughter for the first time, Steven anxiously awaits Olga’s arrival, and Loren and Alexei have a gender reveal.”

The New Season Features Several Fan-Favorite Stars

The full Season 4 cast features stars from all seasons of the show, including: David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, Robert and Anny Springs, Laura and Aladin Jallali, Rachel Bear and Jon Walters, Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco, Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrott, Steven and Olga Koshimbetova, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Avery Mills and Omar Albakour, and Darcey Silva‘s ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester.

Several of the cast members have been promoting the show on social media in recent weeks, including Rachel Walters. The former Before the 90 Days star wrote on Instagram, “We’re back! Well.. slightly. ‘What Now’ on April 20th.”

Laura also added her own promo on Instagram, which featured a few still shots of the cast. She captioned the post, “Guess who’s back …… Make sure to catch the upcoming TLC 90 days What Now! Monday April 20 the series starts. thank you.”

Meanwhile, Loren and Alexei are excited to share an exciting new chapter in their lives with fans. The new season will document Loren’s pregnancy, so fans will get a chance to experience their big news, the gender reveal, and more during the new season of What Now. Loren encouraged fans on Instagram to catch the new season, writing, “Guess who’s back… back again. #teambrovarnik is back, tell a friend!@alex_brovarnik can you not look up my dress in public?! Men!”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? air Monday nights at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.

