‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Preshow Live Stream Has a Joe Diffie Tribute

The ACM PResents: Our Country special performance event isn’t confining itself to just two hours on CBS. There is also a one-hour preshow airing strictly online — and embedded below — that features a cavalcade of country music stars and a special tribute to Joe Diffie, an ACM winner who passed away on March 29 due to complications with COVID-19.

Here’s what you need to know about the preshow and how to watch it online.

The Preshow Is Streaming Through Facebook

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 5, fans can tune in via the Academy of Country Music Facebook page or Amazon Music on Twitch to watch the preshow, which will feature performances by Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Blanco Brown, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Tenille Townes and more.

Plus, seven-time ACM nominee Chris Young will be performing a special tribute honoring Joe Diffie, the ACM- and Grammy-winning country artist behind such songs as “Third Rock From the Sun,” “Pickup Man,” and “So Help Me Girl,” who passed away on March 29 due to complications from coronavirus.

The Main Show Boasts a Star-Studded Lineup

ACM Presents: Our Country (Sneak Peek 2)CBS This Morning's Gayle King to host "ACM Presents: Our Country," a new two-hour special airing Sunday, April 5th at 8/7c. Only CBS 2020-04-01T00:22:01.000Z

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, the two-hour features performances that include “What I’m Leaving For” by Lady Antebellum, “Homecoming Queen” by Kelsea Ballerini, “I Hold On” by Dierks Bentley, “Last Time I Say Sorry” by Kane Brown and John Legend, “Most People Are Good” by Luke Bryan, “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile, “Never Break Heart” by Eric Church, “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs, “I Shall Believe” by Sheryl Crow, “Blessings” by Florida Georgia Line, “Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert, “Next to You” by Little Big Town, “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw, “Some People Do” by Old Dominion, “Mud on the Tires” and “Wagon Wheel” by Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, “Drinking Alone” by Carrie Underwood, “Nobody But You” by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, “Be a Light” by Thomas Rhett, “Honey, I’m Home” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain, and “Wasted Time” by Keith Urban.

The show will also “honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Darius Rucker” with performances of “Lucille,” “The Gambler” and “Coward of the County.”

The release also says, “As previously announced, artists will appear from their homes to share heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits. Additionally, video clips from previous ACM Award broadcasts will highlight favorite ACM moments from the past. It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope, and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.”

Finally, iHeartMedia’s Bobby Bones, a long-time ACM Lifting Lives supporter, will introduce the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund during the telecast. ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music, created this fund to assist individuals working in the Country Music industry who are suffering a financial crisis as a result of the pandemic. Those in need can apply for funds at ACMLiftingLives.org.

ACM Presents: Our Country airs Sunday, April 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

