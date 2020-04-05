‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Time & Channel

With this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards postponed until September, CBS has instead organized an ACM country where all the hottest country music stars will come together — virtually, of course — to perform for fans and hopefully provide some cheer in this harrowing time. Here’s what you need to know about ACM Presents: Our Country, including date, time, channel, performers and more.

ACM Presents: Our Country Time & Date: This two-hour, star-studded event airs Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

ACM Presents: Our Country Channel: CBS is the host to the at-home concert. The Eye has been the host for the Academy of Country Music Awards since 1998.

ACM Presents: Our Country Host: Keith Urban is hosting the 2020 ACM Awards, but he is not the host for this primetime special. Instead, CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King will be acting as emcee for all of the performances, special appearances and funny/heartfelt anecdotes.

ACM Presents: Our Country Performers: The two-hour special will feature performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

Also, according to a release by CBS, the show will “honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Darius Rucker. As previously announced, artists will appear from their homes to share heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits. Additionally, video clips from previous ACM Award broadcasts will highlight favorite ACM moments from the past. It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope, and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.”

Rogers passed away back on March 20 after a stint in hospice care, though his family said he died of “natural causes.”

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, in a press release. “We are thrilled to announce ACM Presents: Our Country, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

“Music has always served as a powerful form of hope and solidarity during challenging times,” said Amy Thurlow, President, dick clark productions. “It’s our privilege to offer audiences an uplifting message through music as well as a look back at some of the best moments in ACM Awards history.”

“Broadcast television and music have always been mediums that bring people together,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “From their living rooms to yours, CBS is pleased to partner with the ACM and dick clark productions to have some of today’s biggest country artists connect with and entertain fans in an intimate way while allowing everyone to stay safe.”

ACM Presents: Our Country airs Sunday, April 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

