Addison Rae & David Dobrik: Why Fans Think They’re Dating

Some fans are convinced that TikTok star Addison Rae and YouTube sensation David Dobrik are dating after Addison posted a creative TikTok video featuring both of them.
Addison Rae (full name Addison Rae Easterling) posted the video on Thursday, April 9, hopping on the TikTok trend to the song “King’s Dead” by Jay Rock. The creative video consists of Addison singing lyrics of the song, then opening up her laptop to David Dobrik finishing the lyrics. The video has earned 7 million likes in just four days, along with comments left by other popular creators such as “I knew y’all were married” (comment left by fellow TikTok star, Avani). What really got fans excited was Addison’s caption on the TikTok, which read, “he’s so sexy.”
According to Dexerto, fans started suspecting a potential relationship because the two have been hanging out together more, but they might just be friends and even share a manager. Insider.com reports that Easterling and Dobrik both insist they’re single, although they’ve been linked to various other people over the years.
Watch the TikTok video:
Not everyone is buying the dating rumors, though, as they spread quickly to other social media platforms, like Snapchat and Twitter.
Addison has been posting about a lot of other things on Twitter, although she periodically makes cryptic comments like this:
Some Fans Want Addison Rae & David Dobrik to Date But Others Hope They’re Not
Fan reaction to the dating rumors was mixed. However, a lot of people are rooting for a relationship:
Some fans think Addison is out of David’s league:
“No offense but if Addison Rae and David Dobrik are dating I will literally jump out of a moving car,” wrote another fan on Twitter.
Addison Rae, Who First Downloaded the App as a Joke, Has Millions of Followers on TikTok
Easterling has gained over 33 million followers and 1.5 billion likes on TikTok since her career began in just mid 2019.
At only 19 years old, she is a very well-known member of the “Hype House,” a popular TikTok group that currently boasts nearly 3.5 million Instagram followers and 13.4 million followers on TikTok. The group of popular creators forms to collaborate on videos, content, and boost one another’s online reach.
Members of the Hype House include creators like 15-year-old Charli D’Amelio (48 million followers) and 18-year-old Josh Richards (16 million followers). Addison is most well-known for her POV (point of view) videos, dancing videos, and facial expressions.
During a Hollywire interview on January 18, 2020, Addison said she first downloaded TikTok as a joke. She commented that she had seen a lot of the middle schoolers she babysat using the app and decided to try it for herself.
Dobrik Started His YouTube Career Posting Comedy Vlogs
David Dobrik, the 23-year-old YouTube sensation from Košice, Slovakia, started his career in 2014, posting comedy vlogs and videos. Flash forward to 2020, and he is the leader of “The Vlog Squad,” a group of popular YouTubers who post comedy content, much like the Hype House of TikTok. Dobrik has earned a whopping 16 million YouTube subscribers on his main YouTube channel, and 7 million on his second YouTube channel, “David Dobrik Too.” David has over 7 billion combined views on both of his channels, and even has his own podcast.
Dobrik hosted the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and had a role in the 2016 movie FML. The director of the movie was one of David’s best friends, Jason Nash.
In May 2019, he legally married Lorraine Nash, the mother of his friend, Jason. The whole marriage was a prank, and the couple divorced a month later. Dobrik’s empire is now estimated at $7 million.
According to his Instagram page, Dobrik asked out fellow YouTuber Liza Koshy in 2015.
“Happy 6 monthversary to my best friend of 10 months.. And an apology for it taking me a whole 4 months to grow a pair and ask you out,” Dobrik wrote in May 2016. “no but really thank you for dating your biggest fan and giving me something I could brag about everyday. love you dude.”
In 2018, they revealed they broke up.
Fans have also suspected Dobrik of dating his long-time assistant, Natalie Mariduena, but both of them denied those rumors, according to Dexerto.com.
Addison was also previously matched with Sway House member, Bryce Hall. That rumor was squashed back in February by Addison after she set the record straight by saying that they’re both better off as friends “for now,” according to Entertainment Tonight. So unless confirmed by either Addison or Bryce, at this point in time it’s not much more than a rumor started by their TikTok fan bases. The same is true of Easterling and Dobrik, no matter how much fans hope it’s true.
