Alanis Morissette’s House: Where Her Husband & Kids Call Home

Alanis Morissette, one of the most beloved rockers in North America, is set to open up her home on Saturday to be a part of the global event, One World: Together at Home, on Saturday evening, which was curated by Lady Gaga and the World Health Organization. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, the at-home concert will air across all major networks on April 18, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Morissette, 45, has been married to husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway since 2010, and together, they share three children; son Ever Imre, 9, daughter Onyx Solace, 4, and Winter, who will turn one in August.

The “Ironic” singer, who inspired the Broadway show Jagged Little Pill, kept performing throughout her latest pregnancy and kicked off shows soon after giving birth. So, it’s not surprising to see Morissette jumping at the chance to be a part of this benefit concert amid coronavirus, even if it means preparing to perform from her own house with three children under the age of 10 running around.

Not being able to leave home has been admittedly difficult for the rock star, especially after being forced to postpone her upcoming 2020 tour which was set to kick off in June, and fans are excited to see inside the home where she’s been safely social distancing with her family for the past month.

After 21 Years, Morisette Sold Her House In Brentwood, California For $5.325 Million

After skyrocketing to fame in 1996 with hits like “You Oughta Know,” and “Hand in My Pocket,” Morisette, who released her debut album at age 16, purchased a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom in the ritzy Brentwood neighborhood in Los Angeles, which she sold just under its asking price of $5.495 million in 2017. The singer initially bought the 5,152-square-foot Mediterranean home for $1.795 million, according to Mansion Global.

Pictures of the home she lived in for over two decades were featured in Architectural Digest. The mansion included a half-basketball court, swimming pool, fire pit, raised spa, and a two-story living room.

Morissette, who’s originally from Ontario, Canada, also owned a two-bedroom condo in Ottawa, which she listed for sale in 2016 for just under $1 million.

Morissette’s Malibu Neighborhood Was Partially Destroyed In The Woolsey Wildfires

Morissette also has a home in Malibu, which was affected by the Woolsey fires. While the starus of the singer’s home remains unclear, neighbors such as Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler, and Robin Thicke had their houses completely destroyed.

our street. 😰😫 malibu i love you. how can we help. pic.twitter.com/oh2WdhxIzF — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) November 10, 2018

The singer and her family briefly moved to Northern California in 2019 to “decompress” as she explained to The New York Times. Morissette also brings her brood along with her while she tours internationally. This past year, the family has traveled throughout Europe, but continue to call Los Angeles their home.

Before coronavirus, Morissette, Treadway, and their kids spent a lot of time surfing the waves in the Pacific Ocean. Now, the family is tending to their home garden, playing basketball in their backyard, and giving live-at-home concerts for WHO’s One World benefit.

