Is Aldi Open or Closed on Easter 2020? Are There Holiday Hours?

Aldi is NOT open this Sunday, April 12 for Easter, despite the store’s limited hours during several other federal holidays. The store was open for regular business hours on Good Friday and will resume normal business hours on Monday, April 13, but will remain closed all day on Sunday to allow employees to spend time with their families.

Heavy reached out to Aldi to verify the store’s Easter schedule and a representative confirmed that the chain will be closed all day Sunday. “All of the ALDI Stores will be closed on Easter. The stores will resume normal operating hours on Monday,” the rep told Heavy in an email.

Easter is one of only four holidays that the German food chain closes for; most local chains remain open for at least half days during almost every other federal holiday of the year. Keep reading for details on Aldi’s holiday hours of operation:

Aldi Has Limited Hours on Most Federal Holidays & is Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day & Easter

When it comes to holiday hours, the Aldi website states, “All ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Additionally, all ALDI stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The specific holiday hours for your local store can be found by using our store locator.”

The German grocery store chain usually remains open with regular business hours for most minor federal holidays, including Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Aldi also stays open for limited hours or half days on Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day, as well as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

You can check out the 2020 holiday schedule below. Note: the store remains open for regular business hours during all holidays not mentioned on the list, such as Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Halloween, etc. The list only includes federal holidays, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1) – CLOSED

Easter Sunday (Sunday, April 12) – CLOSED

Memorial Day (Monday, May 25) – REDUCED HOURS

Independence Day (Friday, July 3) – REDUCED HOURS

Labor Day (Monday, September 7) – REDUCED HOURS

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26) – CLOSED

Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24) – REDUCED HOURS

Christmas Day (Friday, December 25) – CLOSED

New Year’s Eve (Thursday, December 31) – REDUCED HOURS

Aldi Used to Close for ALL Federal Holidays Years Ago

Aldi stores were rarely open on almost any holiday until the last few years. The store used to be closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The chain was occasionally open on Memorial Day, but that was at very limited stores, and never in the Midwest.

Most Aldi stores are open until 8 or 9 p.m. during regular business hours, with limited hours on Sundays. You can find the hours for your local store by using Aldi’s store locator. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, many stores have adjusted their hours, so it’s always a good idea to double check the hours of your local Aldi before making a trip.

Speaking of the coronavirus, Aldi now has “exclusive” shopping hours set aside for seniors. “On Tuesdays and Thursdays, ALDI stores will open at 8:30 a.m. and reserve the first hour of business for vulnerable shoppers. This includes senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns,” the chain wrote in a statement on Instagram.

