Alicia Keys’ House: Where Her Husband & Kids Call Home

Music icon Alicia Keys and her family have a luxurious place to isolate in during the COVID-19 lockdown in the United States. In September 2019, Keys purchased a home known as the “Razor House,” which is located in Southern California’s La Jolla, according to Mansion Global. The house overlooks the ocean near an area called Razor Point.
The Razor House was listed in August 2018 for $30 million, and Keys purchased the stunning piece of architecture for $20.8 million. She is married to hip hop artist and record producer Swizz Beatz, and they have two children together.
Here is a video of Alicia Keys’ Razor House:
The Razor House Is a 11,000 Square-Foot Architectural Masterpiece
The video of the Razor House was filmed by SD Aerial Media, a real estate marketing firm from San Diego. The company give the specs of the home:
This one of a kind architectural masterpiece, five years in the making, is a unique trophy property designed by Wallace E. Cunningham, one of Architectural Digest’s Top 100 Designers. Set behind gates, and constructed from white polished concrete and floor-to-ceiling glass, this magnum opus suspends the boundaries of ordinary living and commands amazing uninterrupted views of the ocean, open sky and natural landscape. Resting high above Torrey Pines State Reserve, this 11,000 square foot piece de resistance showcases four bedrooms and six baths, a two-level guest house with the same commanding views, a six plus car subterranean garage and private access to Black’s Beach. Impeccable design, unparalleled quality and paramount location make this property a true piece of art.
Mansion Global also reported that the guest house is 1,301 square-feet and it has two bedrooms. The Razor House deal was brokered between Josh Altman and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman.
Matthew Altman told Forbes, “It’s a spectacular space. The design is based on the view, so the entire exterior facing the ocean is glass. There’s a breezeway, and when you stand in the middle, you look out at the ocean across the infinity pool. It’s a memorable experience.”
According to the Mansion Global report, the house was built in the late 2000s by Donald Burns, the former chairman of the company magicJack.
Alicia Keys Recently Appeared on ‘A Late Show With Stephen at Home’ & Sang From Her Home
Keys has kept busy during lockdown, and she recently appeared on Stephen Colbert’s late night show coined A Later Show With Stephen at Home. On April 3, she performed “My House,” a song by hip hop artist Flo Rida.
Here is a video of her performance:
Keys is scheduled to perform during the One World: Together at Home concert, a worldwide TV and streaming special to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and it is produced by Global Citizen and curated by Lady Gaga.
Along with Keys, many other musical icons are set to perform, including Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Billie Joe Armstrong. Other celebrities are scheduled to participate in the show, including David Beckham, and the show will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
