Amanda Hornick, Wes Bergmann’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wes Bergmann is a veteran competitor on MTV’s The Challenge, and he’ll be returning for his 13th season of the show, Total Madness. He first appeared on the show in 2006 on Fresh Meat after appearing in The Real World: Austin. He is one of the top competitors on the show, making it to five finals and winning twice.

Wes is known as a crafty and clever player who is a polarizing figure in any Challenge house, especially due to his longterm rivalry with fellow veteran Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. People might not know as much about Wes outside of the game, though, especially that he is married to Amanda Hornick Bergmann.

Here’s what you need to know about Amanda Hornick, Wes Bergmann’s wife:

1. Amanda & Wes Got Engaged in 2016 & the Two Tied the Knot in 2018

Wes and Amanda became engaged in September 2016 after Wes popped the question at a Kansas City Royals home game. He posted about the proposal on Instagram, with the simple caption: “She said yes!”

The two got married on June 1, 2018, in a ceremony that included a few of his MTV costars, MTV News reported. Wes told the publication: “My favorite part of the wedding was the vows. They were the most beautiful combination of seriousness and hilarity.”

After his wedding, Wes tweeted: “Married AF.” Amanda has shared many pictures of the beautiful day since then, including this Instagram post on their anniversary:

2. Amanda Attended the University of Kansas & Obtained a Master’s of Science in Education

Amanda has obtained a master’s of science in education at the University of Kansas in 2016. According to her LinkedIn, she specialized in higher education and higher education administration. She received her bachelor of arts in public relations and advertising from Drury University.

She also enjoys volunteering, having served as a head coach for the organization Girls on the Run for 6 years. She is now on the marketing committee of the organization and has been since 2015.

3. She Works as a Yoga Instructor & Often Posts About Fitness & Yoga

Amanda is passionate about health and fitness, and she is also a certified yoga instructor. She is listed as an instructor and social media specialist for Core Energy Hot Yoga in Kansas City. She frequently posts inspirational and fitness inspired content on her Instagram.

4. She Also Works as a Campus Recruiter for HNTB

According to Amanda’s LinkedIn profile, she is a campus recruiter for HNTB, a position she’s held since January 2018. Based out of Kansas City, where the couple lives, her job involves recruiting interns and new graduates to HNTB, an infrastructure firm.

She previously worked as a senior coordinator for a leadership program at her alma mater, the University of Kansas, for over five years. Prior to that, she worked for over four years as a senior admissions counselor for William Jewell College.

5. Wes Has Joked That Kyle Christie From ‘The Challenge’ Is Stalking Amanda

In 2019, Wes joked that Kyle Christie from The Challenge has been stalking his wife Amanda on social media.

I used to think Paulie was crazy. Like, Jesus Christ, Kyle couldn’t possibly be THAT obsessed with Cara. But now I know how he feels. Kyle is stalking my wife. @KyleCGShore @PaulCalafiore_ pic.twitter.com/EwFCV4QhTL — Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) September 1, 2019

He wrote: “I used to think Paulie [Calafiore] was crazy. Like, Jesus Christ, Kyle couldn’t possibly be THAT obsessed with Cara [Maria Sorbello]. But now I know how he feels. Kyle is stalking my wife.”

On Valentine’s Day, Amanda shared a post on Instagram of her and Wes on their wedding day.

In the comments, Kyle wrote: “Wish that was me,” to which Wes replied with an angry face. Kyle then added another comment, saying: “[Amanda] I love you too” along with a heart emoji. He is presumably joking, as Kyle is also in a long-term relationship.

