Nick Cordero’s Wife Shares Health Update: ‘He Should’ve Woken Up By Now’

Nick Cordero, the Tony-Award winning actor who starred on Broadway’s Waitress and Rock of Ages, as well as the TV series Blue Bloods, has been suffering from complications related to coronavirus for nearly a month. While being in a medically induced coma, Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, a former Radio City Rockette, has kept friends, family, and fans updated on his health throughout his extended battle with COVID-19.

Kloots, 38, has truly been a vision of strength and hope amid her husband’s dire medical situation. After he was admitted to the hospital on March 31, his condition quickly went from stable to worse. On April 11, Cordero needed to be resuscitated in the middle of the night, and doctors needed to put Cordero on an ECMO machine, which helps “support his heart and his lungs,” she explained.

After it seemed like Cordero, 41, was making progress, Cordero needed his right leg amputated. The surgery went well which revived Kloots spirit. On April 21, she said, “I’m actually, for the first time in a couple of days, feeling like things are slowly progressing. So I have a lot of hope and a lot of — I’m feeling like things are going in a good way.”

On April 23, Kloots shared another update on Cordero’s health. “We’re in a bit of a waiting game,” she said. “There’s nothing on the MRI that says he won’t wake up, which is great news. We are so happy about that. However, he hasn’t woken up and it’s been 12 days of sedation and the doctors do say he should’ve woken up by now.”

Doctors also noted that Cordero “was heavily sedated for 13 days before that,” which could be a factor for the delay. Kloots, however, continues to focus on the positives.

“We are just hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up, and putting that energy and positivity out there. He is completely off blood pressure medication which is great, and they’re trying to reduce the dialysis medication, which is great. Great news.”

Here’s what you need to know about Amanda Kloots:

1. Kloots Is a Former Radio City Rockette & Broadway Dancer

Originally from Ohio, Kloots started off her career as a professional dancer. For nearly two decades, she danced in Broadway’s Good Vibrations, toured around the country in Monty Python’s Spamalot, and was a member of the New York City Rockettes.

As for why she stopped dancing to become a fitness trainer, Kloots said in an interview with Haute Living:

I was going through a really big change in my life. I had been performing for 16 years and when you’re on Broadway and doing the Rockettes, your life is so up in the air. I loved it. But I got to a point where I was in my mid-thirties and the Broadway show that I was in closed unexpectedly. I was back on unemployment, which in New York City is $400 a week. At the same time, I was going through a divorce. I was working as a fitness trainer, barely making enough money to survive. It just hit me—if I keep performing, my life is always going to be in the other hands of somebody else telling me your show is open, your show is closed, you’re hired for this job, or you’re not hired for this job. I got to a point where I didn’t want that in my life anymore. I was like, ‘I’m going to start my own business. I have an idea for a jump rope class.’ There was no jump rope class like it anywhere in the world that I knew of. That was my launch.

2. Cordero & Kloots Got Married In Times Square

Cordero and Kloots first met in 2014, and while they broke up and got back a few times before getting engaged, they are nothing short of relationship goals. Photos from their New York City wedding on September 3, 2017, were featured in Brides magazine, and it looked a stunning intimate affair with only 70 guests.

Both being Broadway performers, the couple performed a choreographed routine to Harry Connick Jr.’s “It Had to be You” for their first dance. “We practiced for days leading up to our wedding so it would be perfect,” Kloots told Bride magazine. “Everyone went wild!”

Before falling sick, Cordero continuously posted tributes to his talented wife. He captioned photos merely saying “#lucky” and “My Valentine for life. Thank you for making this ride so much fun. There’s no one I’d rather share it with. I love you.”

3. Kloots & Cordero’s Son Elvis Will Turn 1 In June

When the couple announced they were expecting their first child in 2018, Cordero was over the moon with excitement. He wrote on Instagram, “We’re extra thankful this year. Amanda and I are excited to announce that we’re having a baby boy!!!! Lil Cordero will be here June, and we couldn’t be happier. We’ve always wanted to be parents, so this is the greatest gift. Wishing everyone out there a safe and Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours.”

Elvis was born on June 10, 2019, and he’s been a constant adorable fixture in all of Kloots and Cordero’s Instagram posts ever since.

4. Kloots Is a Celebrity Trainor Specializing In Jump Rope Dance Classes

As stated on her official website, Kloots “developed the jump rope method after years of trying different ways to stay in killer shape. She fell in love with the jump rope after discovering it’s the quickest, most effective way to get a full-body workout, and spent years creating ways to use it for more than just jumping. It’s the ultimate prop to have with you at any time, on any trip, on any day.”

The same infectious positive energy she emitted during Cordero’s health crisis, is the same kind of power she infuses while teaching her unique dance cross-training classes.

5. A GoFundMe Account Was Established To Cordero & Kloots’ New Home Handicap Accessible

On April 17, Kloots announced that Cordero would need his leg amputated. She said, “We got some difficult news yesterday,” describing how doctors were treating Cordero with blood thinners to help ease the clotting in Cordero’s right leg, but that the blood thinners were now causing issues with his blood pressure, which could lead to internal bleeding in his intestines.

The couple recently bought a home together after relocating from New York to Los Angeles, and after Cordero’s right leg was amputated, a GoFundMe account was established to help make their home handicap accessible. Kloots was blown away by the generosity of her friends.

“I really thank you so much,” the dancer told her followers on Instagram. “We have a new home that we’re renovating right now so there are going to be some changes that need to be made and that will really help us. There are medical bills and, you know, we’re gonna get Nick the best rehab that we possibly can now for his leg. It’s all because of you guys.”

