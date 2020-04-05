Top 40 ‘American Idol’ 2020 Contestants Get Narrowed Down to Top 20

On tonight’s episode of ABC’s American Idol, season 18 episode 10, the remainder 2020 season’s Top 40 will perform in a pre-recorded phase of the competition, which was set in Hawaii. By the end of the episode, the Top 20 contestants will be revealed.

Tonight’s episode is the last of the pre-recorded episodes that were due to air. After this, Idol will fill in two weeks of air time with episodes titled American Idol: This is Me, which will focus on telling stories about the Top 20 contestants and show clips from auditions and other performances that didn’t originally make it to air.

Read on to learn more about the Top 20 and who’s performing tonight. If you haven’t seen last week’s episode, Showcase Round One, then spoilers follow. Read at your own risk.

Who Has Made It Through So Far?

Katy Perry Finally Gets Why Margie Is So Obsessed with Jonny West – American Idol 2020

Just Sam, 21, performed “Como La Flor” by Selena, earning her a spot in the coveted Top 20. She told the judges after the competition that she doesn’t even speak Spanish, but they said she could have fooled them.

DeWayne Crocker Jr. performed “Old Town Road (Remix)” By Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. The judges applauded him for stepping out of his usual comfort zone and surprising them during his performance.

Jovin Webb, 29, sang “You are the Best Thing.” His performance was followed by Faith Becnel, 20, who covered “Ain’t Nobody.” They both made it into the Top 20.

Judge-favorite contestants Louis Knight, 19, and Jonny West, 23, both also made it through. The judges told them both they had room for improvement, but it wasn’t time to part ways yet.

24-year-old Nick Merico also made it through after his performance of “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars.

When it comes to who was seen getting sent home, we saw Devon Alexander, Jordan Jones and Geena Fontanella all have their journey come to an end. Sixteen-year-old Camryn Leigh Smith also got sent home because she chose a song that didn’t connect with her audience, and 17-year-old Makayla Brownlee was also sent on her way.

Still up in the air are a few other contestants like Francisco Martin and Dillon James. Their fate will be announced tonight, April 5.

Who is Performing in tonight’s episode?

WOW! Olivia Ximines delivers EXCITING performance of Rollin' On The River – American Idol 2020

Here are all the contestants performing on tonight’s episode. After their performances, the official announcement of the top 20 contestants will be made.

Makayla Phillips

Shannon Gibbons

Lauren Spencer

Cyniah Elise

Franklin Boone

Genavieve Linkowski

Julia Gargano

Sophia Wackerman

Grace Leer

Arthur Gunn

Aliana Jester

Lauren Mascitti

Robert Taylor

Kimmy Gabriela

Olivia Ximines

After the performances, each of the contestants will meet with American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to hear critiques and learn whether or not they’ve made it through to the top 20 of the competition. Many of these contestants may be sent home while being told to try again next year and to keep singing and performing.

Performances by contestants Olivia Ximines and Aliana Jester have been posted on Idol’s YouTube channel. Ximines is a 17-year-old high school student. She delivered an energetic performance of “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner for her Showcase round accompanied by her own choreography.

Jester performed “This is Me” from the movie The Greatest Showman, and the judges were thoroughly impressed with her performance.

Tune in to American Idol tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see the contestants perform for their spot in the Top 20.

