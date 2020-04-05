American Idol 2020 Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left?

The showcase round for American Idol Season 18 wrap up during tonight’s episode, leaving 20 contestants to vie for the title of “American Idol.” There are at least twelve episodes left to the season, though it’s currently unclear when the live shows will air.

Episode 10 of the season airs tonight and will show performances from the remaining top 40 contestants, and we will see who made it to the top 20 throughout the episode. This season, Idol decided to open up live voting earlier than ever before, so the Top 20 move on to live shows.

Because of the global coronavirus pandemic, Idol live shows have been delayed until further notice. The next two episodes, then, are episodes that have been edited together from unseen footage from auditions. They will show off more about the families and backgrounds of each contestant that made it into the top 20.

When Will the Season Continue?

Right now, it’s unclear when or how the American Idol season will continue after the two episodes of American Idol: This is Me.

ABC has already shut down production on the network’s biggest reality show, The Bachelorette, with no announced plans on whether Clare Crawley’s season will happen at this point.

Other programs that have halted production or been altogether canceled for 2020 include Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Grey’s Anatomy, The Flash, The Last Man Standing, and almost all late-night shows including The Late Late Show With James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The late-night shows have picked back up, but the hosts are streaming the show from their homes and guests appear via live stream.

Who is Performing on Episode 10?

Tonight’s episode 10 will show the remaining top contestants who are competing to secure their spot in the top 20 this season. Host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones will work with the contestants before and after their performances to make sure they’re doing okay and hand out some helpful advice.

Here’s a list of all the contestants performing on tonight’s episode:

Makayla Phillips

Shannon Gibbons

Lauren Spencer

Cyniah Elise

Franklin Boone

Genavieve Linkowski

Julia Gargano

Sophia Wackerman

Grace Leer

Arthur Gunn

Aliana Jester

Lauren Mascitti

Robert Taylor

Kimmy Gabriela

Olivia Ximines

After the performances, each of the contestants will meet with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to see if they made it through to the top 20 of the competition. Many of the contestants will be sent home while being told to try again next year and to keep singing and performing.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC. Tune in to see which contestants will make it through to the live shows.

