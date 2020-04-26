‘American Idol’ 2020: Top 10 Contestant Predictions & Performance Recaps

Tonight, American Idol began a series of shows that will be filmed inside the homes of the contestants, judges, mentor and host. The Top 20 Contestants performed tonight, and the top 10 will be decided by live voting and announced at the top of next week’s episode.

For the first time ever, Idol was able to reach their audience from the homes of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as well as mentor Bobby Bones and, of course, long-time Idol host Ryan Seacrest.

The remaining Idol contestants continue pursuing their goal as they film their performances on three iPhones provided by show producers. Voting for American Idol begins tonight, Sunday, April 26, around 10 p.m. ET and closes tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET.

Who Will Make It Through to the Top 10?

American Idol is always full of surprises, so it’s not easy to predict who will be making it through rounds, especially when the round is cutting the number of contestants in half. This season is filled with so much incredible talent that it’s hard to put the contestants into categories, but we tried our best to put them into categories based on their performances.

In my opinion, here’s who’s making it through to Top 10:

Jovin Webb performed from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He sang “With a Little Help from My Friends” by Joe Cocker, and I was thoroughly impressed with his performance. I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t make it to the Top 10. Luke said Jovin’s voice can “stop people in their tracks,” and complimented his enduring talent. Lionel echoed those sentiments, saying that his sound was his and his alone. Katy said that he has “texture galore” in his voice and was impressed he was able to separate himself from the rest of the contestants.

I wouldn’t be surprised if these contestants made it through over some of those above, but it seems less likely:

Nick Merico performed from his apartment in Woodland Hills, California, and he sang “Hey There Delilah” by the Plain White T’s. At first, it seemed like he was hesitant, but once he got more into the song, this performance became really interesting to watch. The judges thought Nick’s performance was “amazing,” and Lionel said he “loved this performance very much.” Luke said he thought it was a big step to just strip it down to just Nick and the piano, which he liked.

Contestants I think will be eliminated from Idol next week:

Kimmy Gabriela performed from Lakeland, Florida. She performed “Leave Me Lonely” by Ariana Grande, and the production value was high. Katy said she didn’t recognize Kimmy at first with her new style and character and said she thought she was starting to take this more seriously and evolving as an artist. Luke said she did a great job and thought that she navigated the notes very well including the falsetto and low notes. He called her a “world-class singer” and said it was a “wonderful performance.” Lionel applauded her for pulling the audience in.

There are Three Ways to Vote

There are three separate ways to vote for your favorite contestants. First, you can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or download the American Idol text. The other convenient way to vote is via text message. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.”

The numbers for the contestants tonight are:

Kimmy Gabriela: text “1” to 21523

Jovin Webb: text “2” to 21523

Franklin Boone: text “3” to 21523

Olivia Ximines: text “4” to 21523

Louis Knight: text “5” to 21523

Makayla Phillips: text “6” to 21523

Aliana Jester: text “7” to 21523

Faith Becnel: text “8” to 21523

Nick Merico: text “9” to 21523

Lauren Spencer-Smith: text “10” to 21523

Cyniah Elise: text “11” to 21523

Francisco Martin: text “12” to 21523

Sophia James: text “13” to 21523

DeWayne Crocker Jr.: text “14” to 21523

Dillon James: text “15” to 21523

Arthur Gunn: text “16” to 21523

Julia Gargano: text “17” to 21523

Grace Leer: text “18” to 21523

Just Sam: text “19” to 21523

Jonny West: text “20” to 21523

Tune into American Idol next Sunday, May 3 at 8 p.m. on ABC to see if our predictions for the top 10 are correct.

