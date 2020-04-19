American Idol’ 2020 Top 20 Contestants to Compete Remotely

Due to the novel coronavirus, American Idol judges and contestants will be performing and commenting remotely rather than on a large stage in Hollywood. The new episodes are scheduled to start Sunday, April 26.

When production was shut down on the set of American Idol and most other shows that were finishing up their seasons, producers had to work to figure out how to move forward with the show.

Idol announced earlier this week that the show would go on even if everyone can’t meet in person for performances. Idol judge Katy Perry announced the change on her Instagram, writing “How will [American Idol] continue? I’ll be judging from California, @LionelRichie from LA, @LukeBryan & @mrBobbyBones in Nashville. @RyanSeacrest will host from Cali! Contestants perform at their house! America will VOTE from HOME and choose a WINNER!”

‘American Idol’ Episodes Will Continue Remotely

Contestants on this year’s American Idol will not get the chance to perform in front of large crowds on a huge stage in Hollywood in order to compete for America’s vote. Instead, each of the contestants will be performing from their homes.

With all the changes to the format, it will be interesting to watch how this all plays out for contestants and the judges since something like this has never been done before by Idol.

It’s possible that the other singing competition on TV right now, NBC’s The Voice will follow suit with this type of structure for their three weeks of live shows they had planned for sometime in May.

The Top 20 Contestants Will Be Announced April 19

The top 21 contestants were announced at the end of the Showcase round. The contestants were then featured in the two-part event American Idol: This is Me, and they will later participate in the following rounds of the 2020 competition.

Aliana Jester, 19, from Tampa, Florida

Arthur Gunn, 22, from Wichita, Kansas

Cyniah Elise, 18, from Atlanta, Georgia

DeWayne Crocker Jr., 23, from Pensacola, Florida

Dillon James, 26, from Bakersfield, California

Faith Becnel, 20, from Desterhan, Louisiana

Francisco Martin, 19, from San Francisco, California

Franklin Boone, 28, from Durham, North Carolina

Grace Leer, 28, from Nashville, Tennessee

Jonny West, 23, from Murietta, California

Jovin Webb, 29, from Gonzales, Louisiana

Julia Gargano, 22, from Staten Island, New York

Just Sam, 21, from Harlem, New York

Kimmy Gabriela, 17, from Lakeland, Florida

Lauren Mascitti, 28, from Nashville, Tennessee

Lauren Spencer-Smith, 16, from Vancouver Island, Canada

Louis Knight, 19, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Makayla Phillips, 17, from Temecula, California

Nick Merico, 24, from Woodland Hills, California

Olivia Ximines, 17, from Menifee, California

Sophia Wackerman, 20, from Long Beach, California

During tonight’s episode, viewers will learn which of the two contestants judges couldn’t decide between won most of America’s vote. That contestant will be able to move on to the actual top 20 and compete in the remote performances.

The contestants who were voted on were Grace Leer and Lauren Mascitti. Both women reminded the judges of traditional country singers, so they left it up to America to decide which will move on.

Tune in to American Idol on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC to watch all-new performances from the contestants.

