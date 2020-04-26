American Idol 2020 Top 20 Contestants: Who Is Performing Live Tonight?

Season 18 of American Idol continues tonight, April 26, 2020, with the first of at least four shows that will be filmed in the homes of contestants, judges, mentor and host. The two-hour show airs at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Television history is being made as Idol will be the first U.S. competition series broadcast entirely from home. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will all be commenting on performances, and in-house mentor Bobby Bones and long-time host Ryan Seacrest will be hosting from his home.

The remaining Idol hopefuls continue pursuing their goal as they film their performances on iPhones. Voting for American Idol begins tonight, Sunday, April 26 around the end of the episode.

Which Contestants Are Performing Tonight?

All of the top 20 season 18 contestants will have their performances aired tonight, April 26, 2020. Some will be performing with their own instruments and others will be performing to pre-recorded tracks, but all performances will take place inside the contestants’ homes.

Here are all the contestants who will be performing tonight on American Idol:

Aliana Jester, 19, from Tampa, Florida

Arthur Gunn, 22, from Wichita, Kansas

Cyniah Elise, 18, from Atlanta, Georgia

DeWayne Crocker Jr., 23, from Pensacola, Florida

Dillon James, 26, from Bakersfield, California

Faith Becnel, 20, from Desterhan, Louisiana

Francisco Martin, 19, from San Francisco, California

Franklin Boone, 28, from Durham, North Carolina

Grace Leer, 28, from Nashville, Tennessee

Jonny West, 23, from Murietta, California

Jovin Webb, 29, from Gonzales, Louisiana

Julia Gargano, 22, from Staten Island, New York

Just Sam, 21, from Harlem, New York

Kimmy Gabriela, 17, from Lakeland, Florida

Lauren Spencer-Smith, 16, from Vancouver Island, Canada

Louis Knight, 19, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Makayla Phillips, 17, from Temecula, California

Nick Merico, 24, from Woodland Hills, California

Olivia Ximines, 17, from Menifee, California

Sophia Wackerman, 20, from Long Beach, California

Live Voting Will Open Near the End of the East Coast Airing

There are three separate ways to vote for your favorite contestants. First, you can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or download the American Idol text. The other convenient way to vote is via text message. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.”

The numbers for the contestants tonight are:

Kimmy Gabriela: text “1” to 21523

Jovin Webb: text “2” to 21523

Franklin Boone: text “3” to 21523

Olivia Ximines: text “4” to 21523

Louis Knight: text “5” to 21523

Makayla Phillips: text “6” to 21523

Aliana Jester: text “7” to 21523

Faith Becnel: text “8” to 21523

Nick Merico: text “9” to 21523

Lauren Spencer-Smith: text “10” to 21523

Cyniah Elise: text “11” to 21523

Francisco Martin: text “12” to 21523

Sophia James: text “13” to 21523

DeWayne Crocker Jr.: text “14” to 21523

Dillon James: text “15” to 21523

Arthur Gunn: text “16” to 21523

Julia Gargano: text “17” to 21523

Grace Leer: text “18” to 21523

Just Sam: text “19” to 21523

Jonny West: text “20” to 21523

The American Idol Instagram shared updates on the show, writing “Sunday’s ALL-NEW #AmericanIdol will be the FIRST U.S. competition series broadcast entirely from home! It takes a round-the-clock digital village to make TV history — and it’s going to be so, so worth it.” They have also been sharing updates from each contestant as they prepare to film their performances from the comfort of their own homes and encourage their fans to watch and vote for them.

Tune in to American Idol as TV history is made on Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

