American Idol’s Lauren Spencer Smith’s Viral Video with Her Dad

Before she auditioned for ABC’s American Idol, Lauren Spencer-Smith had a video with her father go viral. The video now has over 2 million views on YouTube.

American Idol is airing the second part of their American Idol: This is Me event tonight, April 19. At the end of the episode, the official top 20 contestants for this season will be announced.

The show will go on, as Idol announced early this week. In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, live shows will now take place with each of the judges, host, mentor, and contestants arriving via videos from their respective homes.

Spencer-Smith’s Video Went Viral in 2019

Lauren Spencer-Smith video that went viral, singing with her dad in the truck.Lauren and her dad driving and Lauren sings ’always remember us this way’ by lady Gaga. When driving her dad never has to put the radio on with epic performances like this! 2019-04-01T15:04:32.000Z

Viewers learned more about Lauren Spencer-Smith during the first part of the American Idol: This is Me special, which aired last Sunday, April 12. The show caught up with the young contestant and showed more of her audition than had previously been aired.

Fans also learned about Spencer-Smith’s March 2019 video where she sang “Always Remember Us This Way” from “A Star is Born” while in the car with her father.

The video received over 19 million views on Facebook and now has over 2 million views on YouTube. The video was even seen by Steve Harvey, who invited Spencer-Smith to be on his talk show.

She Did Not Want to Post the Video

Spencer-Smith said that she originally did not even want to post that video of her singing. The then-15-year-old performer let her parents post it, thinking that it wouldn’t get any views.

“My parents videotape me all the time,” she said. “I actually didn’t want them to post that one. I let them post it, but I didn’t think it was going to get any views.”

In an interview with Alberni Valley News, Lauren discussed the process of getting on national TV. She said at the time, “I did a little interview, and they pitched me to the executive producers. It was my first time doing anything like that. It was a super cool experience. I didn’t realize how many people were working behind the scenes. They were super helpful with everything.

Spencer-Smith has been nominated for a Juno Award for the Adult Contemporary Album of the Year. Her album, Unplugged, Vol. 1, was recorded live at the Port Theater last year.

“I just immediately phoned my mom and she wasn’t answering and I was leaving messages like, ‘I’m nominated for a Juno Award’ and I was freaking out and I was telling all of my friends and no one was answering me,” she said. “Still, I don’t believe it. It’s super surreal.”

Spencer-Smith got one of her first tastes of what it was like to be in the spotlight when she was just 11 years old. In 2015, she was able to perform in front of a huge live audience when she sang alongside Keith Urban at the Sunfest in Cowichan. She’d entered a local radio competition to win the chance to perform at the show, and though she didn’t win, Urban insisted she get a chance to come up on the stage as well as the winner.

