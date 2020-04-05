American Idol 2020: Who Is Performing on Tonight’s Episode 10?

Tonight’s episode of ABC’s singing competition reality show American Idol will show the remainder of the top 40 contestants compete for their spot in the top 20. The episode airs on Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
According to the episode synopsis, tonight’s episode will show the judges making hard decisions and include some twists. The synopsis reads, “Tune in to watch as the remaining top 40 leave the judges with difficult, heartbreaking decisions and a shocking first-ever twist in the show’s history for two contestants that no one saw coming.”
The episode is part two of the Final Judgment showcase round with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. The competition is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and contestants are mentored by Bobby Bones.
These episodes were recorded in front of an audience and the judges back in January 2020. The words “previously recorded” will appear on the screen at various points in the episode, and there will likely be another clip before the episode of Seacrest explaining the situation.
Who is Performing on Tonight’s Episode?
Here’s a list of all the contestants performing on tonight’s episode:
Makayla Phillips
Shannon Gibbons
Lauren Spencer Smith
Cyniah Elise
Franklin Boone
Genavieve Linkowski
Julia Gargano
Sophia Wackerman
Grace Leer
Arthur Gunn
Aliana Jester
Lauren Mascitti
Robert Taylor
Kimmy Gabriela
Olivia Ximines
After the performances, each of the contestants will meet with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to see if they made it through to the top 20 of the competition. Many of the contestants will be sent home while being told to try again next year and to keep singing and performing.
Performances by contestants Olivia Ximines and Aliana Jester have been posted on Idol’s YouTube channel. Ximines is a 17-year-old high school student. She delivered an energetic performance of “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner for her Showcase round accompanied by her own choreography.
Jester performed “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman. The judges were thoroughly impressed with her performance.
What is the Idol Schedule for 2020?
Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, American Idol has had to shift when the live shows for the season will begin to air. Originally, those shows would have started tonight, Sunday, April 5 and continued on Monday, April 6.
Now, that is not the case for Idol. The show will not air new episodes on Monday nights for the foreseeable future, and the rest of production has been slowed down as well. Now, the Showcase Round episodes will air on Sunday, March 29 and Sunday, April 5.
After the Showcase Round is aired and the Top 20 contestants have been revealed, on Sunday April 12 and Sunday April 15, the show will air American Idol: This is Me specials which focus on the lives of the Top 20 contestants and show off some of the unseen footage and highlights from their journeys so far.
ABC production has no solid plan with how to go forward from that point on since developments happen on a daily basis.
