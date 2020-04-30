Amy Poehler Age & Height: How Old & Tall is She?

Amy Poehler was born on September 16, 1971, making her 48 years old. The Parks and Recreation star stands at 5’2″ tall, and has two sons with ex-husband Will Arnett – Archie and Abel Arnett are 11 and 9 years old today.

Poehler and the rest of the Parks and Recreation cast are coming together virtually on Thursday, April 30 for a special reunion episode of the show, in order to raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Pawnee's Best Reunite from Home – A Parks and Recreation Special. Join Amy Poehler for a special Parks and Recreation reunion benefiting Feeding America. Sponsored by State Farm. Cast includes Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger). From Emmy Award-winning executive producers Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, "Parks and Recreation" is a hilarious ensemble comedy that follows Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), a mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks and Recreation Department of Pawnee, Indiana, and her tireless efforts to make her quintessentially American town just a little bit more fun.

“Hi, it’s Amy Poehler inviting you to a very special Parks and Rec, all shot from our homes,” Poehler says in the promo clip above. “We, along with our neighbors at State Farm, are coming together to raise money for Feeding America and we hope you’ll join us.”

Keep reading for details on Poehler’s life today, as well as the Parks and Rec special, which premieres at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC:

Poehler & Arnett Might be Quarantining Together

Poehler and Arnett, who divorced in 2012, were married for nine years, although they remain close friends and co-parents today. The two first met in 1996 when Arnett saw one of Poeher’s performances; they started dating four years later, and were married in 2003. The pair welcomed their son Archie in 2008 and Abel in 2010, two years before filing for divorce.

The duo recently appeared in a Canadian musical event titled Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, which sparked rumors that they were quarantining together with their children, according to Refinery 29. Although the two are definitely not back together, Poehler and Arnett remain good friends today.

“As you know, Will and I are very, very good friends,” she explained during a 2014 interview with Howard Stern. “We are doing a really good job. I don’t think a 10-year marriage constitutes a failure. I think relationships are really tough.”

Leslie Drills Ron on His Social Distancing Practices During the Reunion Special

Leslie and Ron Catch Up While Social Distancing – A Parks and Recreation Special. Leslie, Ron and friends check in on each other during a challenging time as the cast of Parks and Recreation reunites for a special benefiting Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. Watch the special Thursday at 8:30pm ET/PT. Sponsored by State Farm and Subaru. Cast includes Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger).

Parks and Rec creator Mike Schur told Entertainment Weekly that the special will include the original 10 cast members – Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta will all be featured on the new special.

The reunion episode emphasizes social distancing, with each of the show’s original characters connecting via video chat. The clip above give fans an idea of what to expect, with Poehler’s Leslie Knope asking Ron Swanson (played by Nick Offerman) if he’s quarantined in his cabin.

“What are you doing? Are you in your cabin?” Leslie asks Ron, who answers, “I am. I come up here to hunt meat so I don’t have to go to the grocery store.” He offers to send Leslie some of his venison jerky, but advises his former colleague to sharpen her incisors first, in typical Ron Swanson fashion.

Leslie then asks Ron if he’s practicing social distancing when he travels, and he replies “I’ve been practicing social distancing since I was 4 years old,” so fans can expect the exact same type of Parks and Rec humor that we’ve come to know and love from the original series during tonight’s special.

The Parks and Recreation reunion special airs Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT on NBC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

