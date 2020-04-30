Amy Poehler’s House: Where Her Kids & Family Call Home

Amy Poehler will be starring in the special Parks and Recreation episode on April 30, returning in her role as the dedicated public servant Leslie Knope of Pawnee. The half-hour scripted episode is a one-time coronavirus special put on as a benefit for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The episode will feature all the main characters of the series as well as some returning guest stars, as they try to stay connected in this time of social distancing. NBC released a promo for the episode featuring Amy Poehler, who said the entire special is “all shot from our homes”:

Pawnee's Best Reunite from Home – A Parks and Recreation Special. Cast includes Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger). From Emmy Award-winning executive producers Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, "Parks and Recreation" is a hilarious ensemble comedy that follows Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), a mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks and Recreation Department of Pawnee, Indiana, and her tireless efforts to make her quintessentially American town just a little bit more fun.

Since Poehler will be a key part of the special episode, a lot of fans tuning in may be wondering where she’s isolating during this time, and where the comedian and her family call home.

Poehler Is Isolating With Her Ex-Husband, Will Arnett & Their 2 Sons

Poehler and Canadian comedian Will Arnett married in 2003 and have two sons together: Archie, born in 2008 and Abel, in 2010. The couple announced that they were separating in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2016. They remained friendly after their split though, with Poehler telling Howard Stern in 2014: “As you know, Will and I are very, very good friends. We are doing a really good job. I don’t think a 10-year marriage constitutes a failure. I think relationships are really tough.”

Arnett, who is expecting a child with his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn, appears to be quarantining with Poehler. Arnett appeared on a Canadian coronavirus benefit, Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble on April 26, and Poehler popped up onscreen as they joked that he hadn’t taken a shower in a month.

Arnett lives in a custom prefab-hybrid home in the Los Angeles hills. It’s a 3,795 square foot steel-frame house with a tall glass tower with a backyard pool. Photos of the house and design can be viewed here. It appears that the former couple is isolating in Arnett’s home based on some videos he’s posted on Instagram in the last few weeks.

Arnett was also a guest star on Jimmy Kimmel’s “Quarantine Minilogue,” where he showed off his workout area and basketball hoop at home. At the end of the video, Kimmel joked about Arnett living in a prefab house.

Poehler Also Lives in Los Angeles, But Is a Very Private Person

Poehler also lives in L.A. usually, but she’s a very private person and stays off social media. There are only brief mentions of her home, such as in a piece from the Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that mentions Poehler’s friends staying in the guesthouse behind her Beverly Hills home in 2011.

The star is famous for avoiding social media. In an interview, she said: “I’m not a real social-media person. I’m not on Twitter. I try not to read too much online because I always get my feelings hurt, even if someone’s flattering you.” She continued, “Like somebody tweeting, ‘Call me crazy, but I think Amy Poehler’s attractive.’ And you’re like, ‘OK? Thank you?’ Or like someone writing, ‘I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that I’d have sex with Amy Poehler.'”

