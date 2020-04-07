Amy Roloff & Fiance Chris Marek Postpone Their Wedding

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek, stars of the hit reality series Little People, Big World, revealed in December that they weren’t going to get married until 2021, much to the dismay of fans who were hoping to watch Roloff walk down the aisle this year. Although Amy didn’t explain why they were waiting until 2021 to get married, the reality finally opened up during a recent Facebook Live Q&A with fans and explained that there is just too much going on this year to plan a wedding.

“I think there’s just so much going on,” she explained at the 46-minute mark of the clip below. “Getting settled into the new house, projects in the new house, and everything like that.” Keep reading for details on Amy and Chris’ upcoming nuptials:

She Plans to Have a Traditional Wedding & is Considering a Dress Designed by Randy Fenoli

During the same Facebook Q&A, Amy also assured fans that she and Chris would not elope, and that there will be a real wedding on the horizon. The reality star stated, “I’m much more of a traditional person … I want the wedding and the reception,” she said. “I would like to share that experience with [Chris].”

As for her wedding dress, Amy said she will definitely be wearing one, although it might not be white. She also revealed that she may be sporting a Say Yes to the Dress wedding gown for her big day, if celebrity fashion designer Randy Fenoli can design a dress for a little person.

In the same clip above, Amy’s friend Lisa said, “I’m sure a few of you have heard of Kleinfeld in New York, and Randy because he designs dresses.” She continued, “Could he design a dress for a little person? Randy, if you’re listening out there, we’d love to hear from you. We’d love to come to New York.” Amy then added, “Wouldn’t that be fun? I would love to.”

The Two Got Engaged in September 2019 Shortly After Amy’s Birthday

Amy and Chris got engaged in September, 2019 while out to dinner at a favorite restaurant, one day after Amy’s birthday. The reality star told People, “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled! I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Marek added that he was “nervous” to propose, but he went out of his way to pick the perfect engagement ring for his longtime girlfriend. “I was very nervous! It had to be a heart shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

She also shared the news on Instagram, along with a photo of her beautiful ring. The reality star wrote,”Guess what! I wanted to share with you – I’m engaged! I was so surprised when Chris asked me to marry him. I said YES… I couldn’t be happier and so looking forward to this new part of our life journey together. I’m blessed. Love you Chris. I love us.”

New episodes of Little People, Big World air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Why Matt Roloff & Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Are Not Engaged

