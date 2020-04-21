Are Amy Roloff & Chris Marek Still Together Today? LPBW Update

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek, stars of the hit TLC series Little People, Big World, are still together today and engaged. Although the reality stars had to postpone their wedding, they appear to be happier than ever and Roloff frequently posts about her fiance on social media.

The April 21 episode of LPBW will feature Marek’s proposal to Roloff, so fans will get a chance to see firsthand how their love story plays out. Amy posted on Instagram ahead of the episode, encouraging fans to tune in and catch the engagement.

“Tonight! Tuesday. New episode of Little People BIG World,” Roloff captioned a photo of her engagement ring. “Engagement – I was so surprised, thrilled and full of more

love. Amazing thoughtful loving man.”

Here’s what we know about Roloff and Marke’s relationship and engagement ahead of the big episode:

Marek Proposed to Roloff in September 2019

Roloff and Marek got engaged in September 2019 while out to dinner to celebrate their three-year anniversary. She shared the news with her fans on Instagram alongside a photo showing off her beautiful, heart-shaped diamond ring.

“Guess what! I wanted to share with you- I’m engaged! I was so surprised when Chris asked me to marry him. I said YES. I couldn’t be happier and so looking forward to this new part of our life journey together. I’m blessed. Love you Chris. I love us.” She also added several sweet hashtags to the post, including #storyofamyrandchrism, #engaged, #lovehimsomuch, #amyroloffssecondact and #imblessed.

The reality star also shared her engagement with People, telling the publication, “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled! I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Marek Was Nervous About the Proposal

In a clip shared by Us Weekly ahead of the engagement episode, Marek is visibly nervous about the proposal – not because he is second-guessing his decision to ask Roloff to marry him, but because he doesn’t know exactly what to say.

“The last three years with Amy have been wonderful and I see a future with Amy but as far as how the actual proposal will go, I still don’t have it quite figured out — exactly what I’m gonna say and how I’m gonna do and it how its all gonna play out,” he says in the clip above. “The ring is stashed in the car, it’s in the console!”

Although Roloff happily said yes to his proposal, he told Us Weekly that he didn’t come off as “eloquent as [he] had hoped,” and he said the moment was so emotional that he got choked up. He also wished the cameras hadn’t been there, because he didn’t want to share that intimate, personal moment with viewers.

“After it was over, I really regretted that the cameras were there because I didn’t like anyone else seeing it,” he told Us. “I wasn’t expecting those waves of emotion to overtake me like that. I was sorry that there were other people that got to see that.”

New episodes of Little People, Big World air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

