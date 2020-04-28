Amy Roloff & Chris Marek Wedding Details & Update

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek, stars of the hit TLC series Little People, Big World, got engaged in September 2019, and although the stars are still together today and stronger than ever, they’ve decided to postpone their nuptials until 2021.

Roloff announced during a recent Facebook Q&A with fans that she and Marek have too much going on this year to plan a wedding. They’re working on some renovations to the house and Roloff is still getting settled in after moving away from the farm, so they want to wait until they have more time to commit to planning.

“I think there’s just so much going on,” Roloff explained at the 46-minute mark of the clip below. “Getting settled into the new house, projects in the new house and everything like that.” Keep reading for details.

Roloff Wants a Traditional Wedding Ceremony & Doesn’t Plan to Elope With Marek

In the video above, Roloff explained that she wanted a traditional wedding ceremony and reception with Marek, so she and her fiance have no plans to elope beforehand. “I’m much more of a traditional person. … I want the wedding and the reception,” she said. “I would like to share that experience with [Chris].”

As for her wedding dress, Roloff said she may or may not be wearing white to her wedding. She also noted that she would “love” to sport a Say Yes to the Dress wedding gown for her big day, but questioned if celebrity fashion designer Randy Fenoli could design a dress for a little person.

Roloff’s friend Lisa says, “I’m sure a few of you have heard of Kleinfeld in New York, and Randy because he designs dresses.” She continued, “Could he design a dress for a little person? Randy, if you’re listening out there, we’d love to hear from you. We’d love to come to New York.” Roloff then added, “Wouldn’t that be fun? I would love to.”

She Plans to Invite Ex-Husband Matt Roloff & Girlfriend Caryn Chandler to the Wedding

Speaking to Us Weekly following their engagement episode of Little People, Big World, Roloff and Marek revealed that they were definitely planning to invite Roloff’s ex-husband Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler to the wedding, despite some lingering animosity between the two women.

“It’s not like they’re not going to be invited,” Roloff told the outlet. However, Marek added, “We kind of already have the impression that it’s not something that they’re interested in going to. They’re welcomed if they’d like to come. We don’t want anyone coming to our wedding out of obligation. The wedding is supposed to be about good friends and close family. And I like Matt. I get along with him fine and Caryn. But we’re not friends that hang out. We don’t do things together. They’re welcomed if they’d like to come, but I don’t want them to feel obligated.”

Roloff agreed with Marek and added, “He’s the father of my kids. I was married to him for a long time. He’s the grandfather of my grandkids and stuff. They’re more than welcome. But like Chris said, and I would totally agree, I just don’t want to invite someone because we’re inviting them.”

