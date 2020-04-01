Aneesa Ferreira Is Back on the New Season of MTV’s ‘The Challenge’

MTV’s hit reality show The Challenge is back on Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. This season, 28 cast members are competing against one another. One of those cast members is Aneesa Ferreira.

MTV’s The Challenge is in its 35th season and will welcome back fan-favorite contestants such as Johnny Bananas, CT, Jordan, Tori, Nany and Jenna. There will also be seven rookies this season from reality shows like Big Brother, The Amazing Race, Are You The One? and Survivor.

T.J. Lavin returns to host his 25th season of the show. Since there are no live sports on right now, MTV is in a unique position to fill the void for physical competitions. There will only be one winner of the season, though the initial episode has the contestants working in teams.

Ferreira Is Ready to Win The Challenge

Aneesa Ferreira was last seen on The Challenge’s spin-off series Champs vs. Stars in 2018. That season, an ankle injury caused her to leave the show early. Before that, she appeared on 2017’s season of The Challenge.

Ferreira’s reality TV debut was way back in 2002 on Real World: Chicago. She’s promising her fans that this time, they’ll get the classic Aneesa.

“I may be a little bit more open, emotionally. There is maybe an element of more growth,” the reality personality told EW. “But you’re going to get the same person that you’ve known. I’m still not taking any sh**, but I’m playing to win. Old girl’s still got it!”

Ferreira said the reason she was ready to come back to the show this time around was that she was ready for “That check” and she also now has two functional ankles after going to physical therapy for a while after her injury in 2018.

Ferreira Loved Reuniting with Old Castmates

While Ferreira went into this season with friends and old alliances, she also had a good time meeting the new contestants, she told EW. She also said it was awesome to reunite with Cory, who she had a “showmance” with in the past.

“I love Cory. We have come such, such, such a long way in our friendship,” she said. “We really respect each other. That’s what it comes down to. I think this show really shows that time can heal anything… I’m very proud of him and the man that he has become. I was happy he was there because he knows me, and he knows who I am at my core.”

She said when it came to alliances, she went in with an alliance with Nany.

“I knew Jenna was going to be there,” she said. “But Nany was like my number-one girl. I knew that was somebody who, regardless of anything, I was going to have her back. And I knew she would have mine. But then you throw Kailah and Jenna in the mix, and then it’s like, uh oh, you can’t have everybody’s back.”

The Challenge: Total Madness premieres Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton Said Adam Levine Could Kiss His Butt After He Left ‘The Voice’