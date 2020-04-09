Angelina Pivarnick Seeks Out a Prenup Lawyer Before Getting Married

On tonight’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick seeks out a lawyer to get a prenuptial agreement prior to her marriage to Chris Larangeira. The episode airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

According to the episode synopsis, “The guys need some GTL. Angelina needs a prenup lawyer, and Deanna and Nicole need to go home – to get two little meatball surprises for Mike.”

Pivarnick and Larangeira have gotten married since the episode was filmed. They tied the knot on November 20, 2019 after Pivarnick had a lavish bridal shower that included much of her close friends and family.

The Wedding Featured Drama Between ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were all bridesmaids at Pivarnick’s wedding, and they reportedly delivered an impromptu speech that roasted Angelina and caused her to walk out of her own wedding.

Prior to the wedding, Pivarnick was reluctant to have JWoww in her wedding as a bridesmaid because of some previous drama between the two, but she didn’t want anyone to feel excluded so she included JWoww since Snooki and Deena were already included.

According to audio obtained by Champion Daily and The Ashleys Reality Roundup, Snooki stood up during the ceremony and called Angelina “The fly on my sh*t,” leading the other women to tell Angelina she was the “trash to our bags,” the “throw up to our hangovers,” and the “dump to our island.”

Guests laughed at the speech until they realized Pivarnick was not in on the joke. Apparently, the groom was upset right away and people later started booing.

The women later said the speech was meant as a joke. According to E! Online, Deena posted on Instagram to address the speech but later deleted it.

“Listen I understand your all upset about our speech but we also include nice things in it as well,” she wrote. “We thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously,’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said… clearly we were wrong.. we’re friggen human .. people make mistakes.”

Pivarnick and Larangeira Want to Have Children

Pivarnick told Page Six that she and her new husband were going to wait a few months before trying to have a baby.

“I feel like right now, I still have a little bit of party left in me,” she said. “I would say, like, another summer – and then probably after the summer we’re going to work on it.”

She said Chris wanted to have a baby before they even got married. Pivarnick reportedly sought out a lawyer and arranged a prenup agreement before the big day.

Pivarnick has also been open about the fact that she won’t be quitting the show after all the drama surrounding her wedding. She told Page Six that the fans were finally getting to know her as she is in real life, so she didn’t want to leave the show yet.

“[My husband] is like, ‘I’m glad that people are seeing you for who you are,’ because nobody really did years ago, because I was on [Jersey Shore] such a short amount of time, but now I love it,” she said. “At least people think I’m funny now. I’m actually funny in real life. It’s so much better.”

She added that she stays genuine to who she is and thanked everyone for the support.

