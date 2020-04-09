Anny & Robert Pregnancy News & Update on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Anny and Robert, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, announced on Instagram that they’re expecting their first child together. Anny posted a photo of her pregnant belly alongside a snapshot of the ultrasound on April 9 and gushed about how excited she was to be a mother.

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – ‘my gift from God,'” Anny captioned the photo. “The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

This will be Robert’s sixth child and Anny’s first; the reality star opened up about her issues with fertility during the 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 “Tell All” special, explaining that she struggled to conceive with her ex-husband.

Robert Has Five Children From Four Different Women

Robert Let's Us & Anny Know He's Got 5 Babies from 4 MommiesRobert's the king of not wrapping it up. 5 kids from 4 different baby mommas. Robert certainly knows how to lurk and charm the ladies. 2019-11-26T07:52:29.000Z

Robert revealed during a Season 7 episode of 90 Day that he already has five children from four different women. The reality star claimed he used to be a “player” back when he lived in Brooklyn, and although he loves all of his children, he rarely gets to see any of them besides Bryson, who he raises on his own.

“I have five beautiful children by four different women. I love my children, but the four that don’t live with me, I don’t get to see very often,” he says in the clip above. “Back in the days, living in Brooklyn, I was a player. I had friends playing around with chicks, so I thought it was cool. But now I’m a different guy. I grew out of that party phase. I grew up, and my priorities changed. A lot.”

Although Anny acts as a mother figure to Bryson, she was dismayed when she first learned about Robert’s other children. She told the cameras that Robert lied to her about how many children he had when they first started dating. “When I first meet Robert, he tell me ‘Oh I have three kids, two kids live with their mother and one live with me.’ He tell me like 15 days before the interview ‘I don’t have three kids, I have five kids. With four women.’ I say ‘what the f–k.’ Have a bad past. Have kids with four women. It’s too much. Too much women.”

Robert Says Single Fatherhood ‘Isn’t Hard at All’

Before Anny came to the U.S. and moved in with Robert, he was raising Bryson on his own, aside from some occasional help from Bryson’s grandmother Stephanie Woodcock, aka adult film actress Diamond Foxxx. When a fan asked how hard it was to be a single dad, the reality star said the biggest struggle is finding childcare.

“It’s not hard at all,” Robert wrote on his Instagram stories. “The only thing I can say that’s a little challenging [is] when I need to work and I don’t have someone to take care of my kid, like my immediate family because they’re in Brooklyn.”

Anny has been very open in the past about her dreams of having a big family with Robert; she once told the cameras, “He already [has] five babies, and I’m gonna have five!” so there may be four more baby announcements in the coming years. Fans can catch up with Anny and Robert on the upcoming season of What Now?, which premieres on Monday, April 20.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days air Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

