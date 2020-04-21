Ansel Elgort’s Nude Instagram Photo Teases Fans for Good Cause

Ansel Elgort, who seems to be always having a good time with his Instagram account, shared a nude photo on Tuesday morning that left very little to the imagination. While this kind of thirst trap would normally cause him to be playfully dragged in the comments section for such an obvious ploy for attention, in this case, Elgort was sharing the racy photo for a good cause.

The 26-year-old actor posted the black and white shot with the caption, “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO,” and when you click on the website listed in his “about me” section, followers are brought to a GoFundMe page entitled, “Brooklyn For Life.”

Elgort is bringing attention to a GoFundMe raising money to bring meals to Brooklyn’s “Frontline Fighters,” which includes employees working through coronavirus at Brookdale Hospital, Brooklyn Hospital, Cumberland Health Center, Gotham Health Clinic East New York, Interfaith Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, Woodhull Medical Center and Brooklyn FDNY EMS Battalions 31, 32, 35, 38, 39, 40, 44, 57, 58 & 59.

The goal of the campaign created by Jeffrey Wright is to help both healthcare workers and small businesses. As stated on the GoFundMe page:

Our goal is to fund each Brooklyn for Life! restaurant, enabling them to provide – at no cost to the recipients – at least 75-100 meals per day for delivery to the Brooklyn frontlines of this pandemic. And with Greene Bites, a bodega directly across the street from Brooklyn Hospital at 116 Dekalb Ave, we’re providing a $500 per day allowance, so that anyone walking in with a Brooklyn Hospital ID gets food & drink on the house. In doing this, we’ll keep Brooklyn’s grills & ovens hot to feed our community healthcare warriors and keep some of our vital local small businesses and members of their staff afloat in tough times.

As of April 21, “Brooklyn For Life!” has raised nearly $200,000. The goal of the campaign is to reach $1 million. With Elgort’s boost on Instagram, where the West Side Story star has 10 million followers, the fundraiser could reach its goal by the end of the week. The fundraiser says that “100% of all monies raised (beyond GoFundMe’s processing fee & legal fees) will be used to provide meals from Brooklyn for Life! partner restaurants to the men and women on the frontlines.”

The Hilarious Reactions to Elgort’s Nude Photo Tease Made Him a Top Trend on Twitter

Elgort, who shot to fame after starring as Caleb in the Divergent films, and alongside Shailene Woodley in The Fault in Our Stars, has an extremely dedicated fan base. His social media followers adore both him and his longtime girlfriend, Violette Komyshan, and his nude photo post on April 21 sent his fans leaping with joy.

The fact that the Baby Driver star posted the thirst trap for charity was a mere bonus for many users online.

Me logging onto instagram and seeing Ansel Elgort’s recent post: pic.twitter.com/ryidtqxvKL — Mads (@Flicker_Afi) April 21, 2020

not ansel elgort posting a thirst trap n pretending to have an onlyfans in order to raise money for a charity 🥺 — maya (@babydaisy74) April 21, 2020

the whole tl is talking about ansel elgort so i think it's time to bring back these pictures pic.twitter.com/vJXLAoMMnA — 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐱 (@ctrlapollo) April 21, 2020

Last year, Elgort sent his social media following into a similar spiral after he posted a series of 17 shirtless selfies on Instagram. The response on Twitter was a mixture of worried followers thinking “Does he need help?” to thankful fans merely noting that “Ansel Elgort looks good from every angle.” There was also a wonder if his account was hacked.

Is Ansel Elgort having a mental breakdown on instagram rn — TALIA (@TaliaCBrown) May 29, 2019

Ansel Elgort is like me taking a million different selfies of myself until I find the perfect one. Except he actually posted all of his attempts. pic.twitter.com/L8BIo4NOOV — miss thing (@pipbwell) May 29, 2019

However, after users online noticed that Violetta commented on one of the photos herself, “I think this one is the best but they’re all good tbh” – and none of the photos were taken down, it confirmed all 17 pictures were indeed posted by Elgort. While many fans believed this was a way to drum up attention for his upcoming film at the time, The Goldfinch, a true answer was never revealed.

