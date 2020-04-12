Are Applebee’s & Chili’s Open or Closed on Easter 2020?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants are closed for the time being, but many others are still offering take-out and delivery service. On Easter Sunday this year, Chili’s and Applebee’s will both be open and offering curbside pickup at all locations and delivery at locations where it is offered.

Because of the uncertain times many are currently experiencing, Easter dinner may not be the traditional dinner most people are used to, and more people may decide they don’t feel like cooking at home at all. Since they have a large number of options and extensive menus, Applebee’s and Chili’s can be perfect when ordering for the whole family.

Because hours do sometimes vary by location, we recommend calling ahead to your location to make sure they are offering the specials and that they are open.

Read on to learn about Applebee’s and Chili’s hours for Easter 2020.

Applebee’s Easter Hours 2020

If Applebee’s is what you’re craving for Easter Dinner, it’s good news for you. The restaurants will be open for regular hours for takeout and delivery where it is offered. You can also order in advance.

As always, hours vary by location, so we recommend calling to ensure they’re open or ordering your food online.

Applebee’s has adjusted to the pandemic and regulations by beginning to offer more Carside To Go pickup options. On April 8, the chain announced they now have beer and wine to go at most locations where it is legal.

The company also tweeted to advertise the fact that they’re still open, writing “Binging your favorite show and don’t want to have to press pause to cook today? We’ve got you with Applebee’s To Go and delivery.”

Chili’s Easter Hours 2020

Chili’s will be open on Easter from 11 a.m. until 9 or 10 p.m. depending on the location. They will have the full menu available for takeout. The Grill and Bar now also offers contactless curbside pickup. To take advantage of the new process, a customer just has to order online, choose contactless curbside as the pickup option, drive to their local Chili’s, pop the trunk, and wait for the worker to place it before driving off.

As always, hours vary by location, so we recommend calling to ensure they’re open or ordering your food online.

Chili’s has also started offering alcohol To Go amid the current coronavirus pandemic. The company has been advertising Margaritas to go on its social media channels, writing “You asked. We answered. America could use a margarita right now.”

If you’re craving a margarita to go with your Easter dinner, either restaurant has you covered where it is legal for them to do so.

Both Applebee’s and Chili’s may be available on food delivery apps like UberEats or Postmates, so be sure to check if you can order there as well.

