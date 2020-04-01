April Fools’ Pranks Over Text Messages, Facebook & Instagram

It’s April Fools’ Day, but today the prank-filled holiday is going to look very different during the coronavirus outbreak. While you’re social distancing, now is the best time to play some April Fools’ pranks over text messages, Facebook, and Instagram. Here are some ideas to help you get started.

Type Forever

XYZ on WhatsApp: Typing…. Typing….. Typing…………………………(The dots go on) {After taking 5 mins} Hey ☺️ Me: Seriously?! I thought you were writing a novel 💬#petpeeves #whatsappstuff #conversationsonwhatsapp pic.twitter.com/j5XJM7siz1 — Divyasree Majumdar (@MajumdarDivya) March 30, 2020

You know how annoying it can get when you see those three dots and known that someone is typing and you’re waiting on them? Well, for April 1 just pretend to type forever and don’t ever hit send (or at least not for a long time.) You could even try one of these typing dot GIFs as a joke. Then after typing for a long time, just send one word or an emoji to further confuse them.

Fake a Text Subscribers List

This one is fun and easy to pull off from long distance. Text someone a random fact and follow it up by thanking them for a being a subscriber after they reply. An example is: “Did you know that hamburgers got their name from Hamburg, Germany where the Hamburg steak is from?” Or you could do a random fact about an animal. Cats are overdone, but you could try Random Seagull Facts, for example, starting with this one: “Did you know that seagulls are one of the rare animals who can drink salt water?” If you want to use an existing trend, try texting someone random facts from the Tiger King documentary series on Netflix. That could be a fun text.

After someone replies, then write: “Thank you for subscribing to NAME Facts Daily: Everything You Need to Know. Please text UNSUBSCRIBE to unsubscribe.” (Be sure and replace “NAME” with whatever animal or TV show you’re providing facts for.) If they text back “unsubscribe,” then just respond with: “Action net recognized. You cannot unsubscribe until your contract ends.”

Remember, if you’re doing this, be sure and block your number or use a phone number they won’t recognize so they won’t realize it’s you. Be creative.

Rick Roll Someone

Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up (Video)Rick Astley's official music video for “Never Gonna Give You Up” Listen to Rick Astley: https://RickAstley.lnk.to/_listenYD Subscribe to the official Rick Astley YouTube channel: https://RickAstley.lnk.to/subscribeYD Follow Rick Astley: Facebook: https://RickAstley.lnk.to/followFI Twitter: https://RickAstley.lnk.to/followTI Instagram: https://RickAstley.lnk.to/followII Website: https://RickAstley.lnk.to/followWI Spotify: https://RickAstley.lnk.to/followSI Lyrics: Never gonna give you up Never gonna let you down Never gonna run around and desert you Never gonna make you cry Never gonna say goodbye Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you #RickAstley #NeverGonnaGiveYouUp #DancePop 2009-10-25T06:57:33.000Z

It’s a classic joke that we’ve seen a lot, but let’s be honest: a good, old-fashioned Rick Roll would be a really nice change of pace these days.

Replace Your Profile Photos with Your Celebrity Doppelganger

If you have a celebrity who looks a lot like you, then switch out your profile photos on your social media accounts with photos of your doppelganger.

Who’s the Biggest Jerk on Facebook?

Copy this link and paste it on your Facebook status: http://facebook.com/profile.php?=733. Write a funny intro, maybe something like: “Police are searching for this person!” or “This person has been ranked the biggest jerk on Facebook by all my friends!” Then post the link afterward and anyone who clicks on it will be taken to their own profile. It’s an innocent but funny joke that you can play on others.

A Relationship Prank

Create a fake Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter profile and pretend that person is your new boyfriend or girlfriend. Post cute messages to each other on your Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter pages announcing your new relationship. Or take it one step further and pretend that you just got engaged to someone you never told any of your friends and family about before.

Remember: with the coronavirus outbreak, things are pretty sensitive right now. Focus on lighthearted pranks and steer clear of anything involving COVID-19 itself.

Post the ‘Nobody Reads’ Story

On Your Twitter or Facebook, share this NPR link to a story with the headline: “Why Doesn’t America Read Anymore?” Then write some kind of generic rant about how people don’t read before commenting. The joke is that the story, published in 2014, actually congratulates people for coming to a fake story before commenting and being one of the few people who click on links first.

Post Fake Spoilers for Someone’s Favorite Show

This one is disappointing but also harmless. You can tell someone on social media or by text that because so many shows are on hiatus soon, their favorite show is returning. Explain that unaired episodes were discovered and these are going to be streamed online. Or post detailed but fake spoilers for their favorite TV shows. The more details you have, the more convincing it will sound.

Pretend To Be an Influencer

Pretend to be an influencer on Instagram. Just check out your favorite celebrity’s influencer ads and then make your own, acting like it’s no big deal. Be sure to have the hashtag #ad on your post, so people might be tricked into thinking you really are being paid to make these posts.

Give a Fake Announcement

Write a long but fake announcement today, such as talking about a cross-country move or a new engagement. If you can include a photo, that will make it even more convincing. Make it a very long post and mention the joke at the very end. Some people won’t get that far and they’ll just congratulate you on the news.

Better yet, act like you have a HUGE announcement to make and then never make it. This is a little less “cliche” and could fool some people while really annoying others.

