Are Banks Open or Closed on Easter Monday 2020?

Since Easter Monday is not a federal holiday, most banks and government services will resume regular business hours on April 13. As Easter falls on a Sunday each year, banks are typically not affected by the holiday and remain open with regular business hours on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, many banks have closed their lobbies and limited services to drive-up only, so it’s always a good idea to check the hours with your local branch before making a trip.

It’s worth nothing that many financial institutions have online and mobile banking options, as well as ATM machines that you’ll still be able to access — even if your local branch is closed, or has limited services during the coronavirus pandemic. Keep reading for details on bank hours of operation during federal holidays:

Banks Are Closed on Most Federal Holidays, Including MLK Day, Columbus Day, President’s Day & More

Easter always falls on a Sunday, so, like Good Friday, most businesses adhere to normal business hours the Monday after. However, most banks do close for all other federal holidays, including MLK Day, President’s Day, Veterans Day, Columbus Day and more. Check out the full list of 2020 holidays the Federal Reserve Bank observes below:

New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 20)

Presidents’ Day/Washington’s Birthday (Monday, February 17)

Memorial Day (Monday, May 25)

Independence Day (Friday, July 3)

Labor Day (Monday, September 7)

Columbus Day (Monday, October 12)

Veterans Day (Wednesday, November 11)

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26)

Christmas Day (Friday, December 25)

When it comes to holidays that fall on a weekend, the Federal Reserve website states, “For holidays falling on Saturday, Federal Reserve Banks and Branches will be open the preceding Friday; however, the Board of Governors will be closed. For holidays falling on Sunday, all Federal Reserve offices will be closed the following Monday.”

Other services often affected by regular holidays include mail delivery, garbage pickup and most government services; the DMV and county libraries, as well as local, state and federal courts are all closed, although national parks typically remain open.

Many Easter Services Were Disrupted Due to COVID-19 & Banks Are Still Limiting Services

Although most banks will reopen on April 13, we always recommend calling your local branch to be sure of the hours of operation, as some may vary depending on your location. Many bank branches located inside grocery and department stores have already been temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus, so customers will be limited in where they can go. Expect longer wait times than usual, as well as longer lines to the ATM.

Many Easter celebrations and yearly services were also disrupted, postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Pope Francis delivered Easter Sunday Mass via live stream and was forced to move the celebration of the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday from the Colosseum, where the event normally takes place, to St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. He also delivered the Palm Sunday and Easter Vigil mass through a live stream, which was available to view through the Vatican News website.

